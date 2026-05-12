InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Text-Based Emergency Communication System to Support Silent Distress Signaling

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa R. of Fredericksburg, VA is the creator of 9-1-1, a software-based enhancement to the 9-1-1 emergency services infrastructure. The software enables text-based communication between individuals in distress and emergency operators. It is designed to address scenarios in which verbal communication is unsafe, impractical, or impossible, such as during active threats, medical incapacitation, or situations requiring concealment.Emergency response systems in the United States rely primarily on voice-based communication, which can be a limiting factor in situations where individuals are unable to speak freely. These scenarios may include criminal incidents, domestic threats, medical emergencies affecting speech, or environments where noise or concealment is critical.The platform integrates with existing emergency call routing systems and introduces a dual-mode interface that allows users to transition from voice communication to text-based interaction. This transition may be initiated through predefined keypad inputs during an active call that enables rapid switching without requiring additional applications or prior setup. Once in text mode, users can communicate directly with dispatch personnel via standard text messages or utilize a simplified coded input system to convey specific emergency types.The coded input framework is designed to reduce interaction time and cognitive load under stress, allowing users to discreetly signal the nature of an emergency (e.g., medical, criminal, or environmental) without composing full messages. This approach is particularly relevant in situations where visibility, noise, or time constraints limit the ability to communicate. The system is intended to complement existing voice-based emergency services by expanding accessibility and response capability across a wider range of real-world conditions.Key features and benefits include:• Text-Based Emergency Communication: Enables direct messaging between users and emergency dispatchers by providing an alternative to voice calls when speaking is not feasible.• Seamless Voice-to-Text Transition: Allows users to initiate a standard emergency call and switch to text mode using predefined keypad inputs.• Coded Distress Signaling System: Supports simplified numeric or symbolic codes to communicate emergency types quickly and discreetly.• Enhanced Accessibility: Provides an alternative communication method for individuals with speech impairments, hearing impairments, or situational limitations.The 9-1-1 text-based system expands communication modalities by introducing a structured, silent interaction channel. The system aims to improve the reliability and accessibility of emergency reporting under constrained conditions while maintaining compatibility with current dispatch workflows.Lisa filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her 9-1-1 product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in 9-1-1 can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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