InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Elevated Fire Containment System for Outdoor Heating and Structural Aesthetics

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valerie S. of Oxford, NC is the creator of Fireball, a combined fire containment system and sculptural installation for residential and commercial environments. The system is designed to provide controlled heat generation while addressing safety, portability, and visual integration challenges commonly associated with traditional ground-level fire pits.Conventional fire pits are typically ground-based and designed primarily for utility, often lacking considerations for portability, surface protection, or visual integration into outdoor spaces. These systems can present risks related to heat transfer, ember dispersal, and accessibility in environments with uneven or flammable surfaces.The Fireball system consists of an elevated spherical combustion chamber supported by a vertical post and base assembly. The open-sphere design allows for controlled combustion within a defined boundary while promoting multidirectional heat radiation. The system reduces direct thermal impact on underlying surfaces and helps mitigate risks associated with ember spread, surface scorching, and unintended contact by elevating the fire source above ground level.The device incorporates modular components that can be disassembled and reassembled using standard mechanical connections. This modularity enables transport and storage flexibility while maintaining overall structural integrity during use. A stabilizing base and optional kickstand configuration provide resistance to tipping under typical outdoor conditions. Additionally, an integrated handle supports manual relocation of the unit when not in operation.Key features and benefits include:• Elevated Combustion Chamber Design: Positions the fire above ground level to reduce surface heat transfer and improve safety on varied terrain.• Spherical Open-Frame Structure: Contains the flame within a defined geometry while allowing for efficient airflow and uniform heat radiation.• Multidirectional Heat Distribution: Radiates thermal energy outward in all directions, improving effectiveness for group heating in outdoor environments.• Broad Application Range: Suitable for residential, recreational (e.g., camping), and commercial settings such as outdoor dining areasFireball provides an elevated containment approach that separates the combustion zone from ground contact while maintaining controlled airflow and heat output. The system provides a functional heating solution that also contributes to the spatial and visual characteristics of outdoor environments by combining structural stability with a sculpture-like configuration.Valerie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fireball product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fireball can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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