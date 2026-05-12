InventionHome® Inventor Creates Non-Invasive Neuromodulation Device that Supports Cognitive and Behavioral Regulation

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia T. of New Smyrna Beach, FL is the creator of the Joyful Brain, a non-implantable, non-pharmacological system intended to support cognitive and behavioral regulation in individuals experiencing neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions. The system integrates low-level electromagnetic stimulation with synchronized auditory input to explore potential modulation of neural activity associated with mood, cognition, and behavioral response.The device architecture consists of a compact electromagnetic disc affixed behind the right ear, coupled with an external audio delivery component and a monitoring interface. The electromagnetic module emits low-frequency electrical impulses at levels designed to approximate neural signaling ranges. These impulses are delivered in coordination with audio stimuli like music transmitted through an earphone positioned on the same side. The system is designed to function as a closed-loop or semi-supervised intervention, where caregivers or clinicians can monitor patient responses and adjust audio input parameters accordingly.The conceptual framework involves multimodal stimulation targeting regions associated with auditory processing and autonomic regulation. Signal transmission is intended to influence neural pathways connected to structures such as the temporal lobe and brainstem, including the medulla oblongata. By pairing electrical stimulation with personalized auditory content, the system helps evaluate whether synchronized inputs can contribute to reduced agitation, improved emotional regulation, and stabilization of behavioral patterns in patients with conditions such as dementia, early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, and major depressive disorders.Key features and benefits include:• Non-Invasive, Non-Pharmacological Design: Eliminates the need for surgical implantation or medication-based intervention to help reduce risks associated with invasive procedures and pharmacological side effects.• Low-Level Electromagnetic Stimulation: Applies controlled, low-frequency electrical impulses designed to align with typical neural signaling amplitudes.• Wearable Electromagnetic Disc Interface: Compact disc attaches behind the ear for enabling localized signal delivery without restricting patient mobility.• Support for Quality of Life Improvements: Aims to assist patients in maintaining functional independence and communication by stabilizing mood and cognitive engagement.Patients with cognitive impairments and neurodegenerative conditions often experience progressive declines in memory, communication, and behavioral control. These changes can lead to increased reliance on pharmacological treatments, including psychotropic medications, which may present diminishing efficacy over time and introduce additional side effects. Non-invasive adjunctive therapies are an area of ongoing research, particularly those that leverage neuromodulation and sensory integration.Joyful Brain is designed as an exploratory platform within this domain, focusing on the interaction between low-level electromagnetic stimulation and personalized auditory input. The system helps provide a framework for individualized intervention strategies.Alicia filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Joyful Brain product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Joyful Brain can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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