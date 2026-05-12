DepositPhotos Introduces AI Assistant to Help Users Go Beyond Keyword Search DepositPhotos AI Assistant Interface

The new AI Assistant combines contextual search, image generation, refinements, and editing in one conversational experience.

Users increasingly expect creative tools to understand context and intent, helping them move from idea to ready-to-use content more naturally.” — Vladlena Chuvashova, Marketing Director at DepositPhotos & VistaCreate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DepositPhotos has introduced the AI Assistant, a new conversational experience designed to help users find, create, and refine content more efficiently. Built to go beyond the keyword-based search, the tool helps creatives, marketers, businesses, and content teams reach the right result with less friction through natural-language interaction.

The AI Assistant combines contextual search, real-time refinements, AI image generation, and built-in editing tools to support a more flexible and guided creative workflow. The tool also connects directly to the DepositPhotos library of licensed images, videos, and audio files, helping users search and create content ready for commercial use.

“We noticed that many users struggled to translate nuanced creative ideas into effective keyword searches,” said Vladlena Chuvashova, Marketing Director at DepositPhotos & VistaCreate. “As creative workflows become more dynamic and conversational, people increasingly expect tools to better understand context, intent, and direction—not just keywords. The AI Assistant was designed to support this shift by helping users explore ideas more naturally, refine results step by step, and move from concept to ready-to-use content with more flexibility.”

The AI Assistant is particularly useful for creative tasks that involve multiple iterations, nuanced visual directions, or content adaptation across formats and channels. From campaign ideation and social media content to highly specific visual concepts, the experience helps users explore and refine ideas more naturally through conversation.

With the AI Assistant, they can:

1. Search for licensed, royalty-free images, videos, and audio using contextual descriptions

2. Explore ideas and creative directions conversationally

3. Refine results through follow-up requests in one chat

4. Generate unique visuals using integrated AI image generation models (Bria & Nano Banana)

5. Edit images directly inside the workflow with tools such as Background Remover, Image Upscaler, AI Image Editor, and others

The AI Assistant also supports reference-based exploration, allowing users to upload images and guide the search or creative direction visually.

For example, users can search for “a candid photo of modern office teamwork with natural lighting,” refine it with follow-up requests like “make it more diverse” or “use a more editorial style,” and then resize or edit the selected image for a campaign—all within the same conversation and without restarting the process.

The new tool is especially useful for projects involving abstract ideas, nuanced moods, campaign ideation, or multiple creative steps that go beyond straightforward keyword queries.

The Depositphotos AI Assistant is now available to desktop users on the platform.

DepositPhotos AI Assistant: A New Way to Search, Create, and Edit Content

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