From Kidult to Creative Sync: DepositPhotos unveils 8 Creative Trends for 2026

A practical roadmap for brands to earn trust through design, storytelling, and strategy

In 2026, we don’t just create with AI—we create with purpose, emotion, and a human point of view.” — Maria Sibirtseva, Head of Content Marketing, Depositphotos & VistaCreate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DepositPhotos, a global creative content platform with a set of AI-powered tools, has released its 9th annual forecast, “Creative Trends 2026: The Soft Rebellion.” Developed with input from global creative leaders and strategic thinkers, this data-driven report identifies eight directions that will shape how brands communicate, create, and connect in the year ahead.

Combining human-led qualitative research with platform data, the team analyzed how content creation is evolving amid media saturation, emotional fatigue, and the rise of AI. Using search requests and audiovisual insights from over 45 million users and a library of over 323 million files, the report translates patterns into practical guidance, helping teams experiment confidently and keep human connection at the core.

From attention to connection

In 2026, the most forward-thinking brands won’t fight for attention; they’ll earn trust. As audiences become more sensitive to performative storytelling and digital noise, creativity is moving from spectacle to sincerity. A different, more intentional design mindset is taking hold, one that values emotional intelligence, cultural fluency, and the courage to slow down.

Unlike the high-gloss visuals of past years, today’s creatives focus on creative strategies that feel lived-in and emotionally grounded: imperfect compositions, authentic casting, and deliberate softness in motion and form.. Many are adopting modular, AI-assisted workflows that enable speed and scale, freeing up time to focus on what matters most. The real challenge is no longer how to produce more—but how to create with clarity, care, and intention.

The 8 trends for 2026:

01 Reality Strikes

02 Blue Hour

03 Authentically Artificial

04 Petal Power

05 Kidult

06 The Tender Shift

07 Quietly Loud

08 Creative Sync

The 2026 report reflects a deeper industry shift toward emotional clarity and purposeful production, as traditional marketing loses traction, the most resonant creative work pairs raw emotion with thoughtful execution across multiple channels.

“Creative Trends 2026 reflects the conversations we’re hearing across design, marketing, and tech: how do we create at scale without losing the human spark? This report is a response to that question—grounded in platform data, shaped by real voices, and built to help teams deliver with care.”

says Maria Sibirtseva, Head of Content Marketing at DepositPhotos & VistaCreate.

To provide applied insights, the report includes commentary from creative leaders working at the intersection of strategy, design, and technology, including:

- Adina Cirstea, Creative Director at McCann Worldgroup;

- Demetris Stefani, Founder of Hivebreed & UGC Factory;

- Ruben van Eijk, Creative & Tech Executive;

- Alexandra Zeevalkink, Editor-in-Chief at The Subthread;

- Peter-Jan Grech, CEO & Founder of BRND WGN;

- Patrick Horan, Senior Brand & Motion Designer at Skyscanner,

and others, are offering tactics for adopting trends without breaking brand DNA.

Additional information

DepositPhotos is a global creative content platform with over 300M royalty-free files and a set of AI-powered tools. The platform brings trending, high-quality, and licensed content to over 42M creators worldwide. To provide users with endless possibilities in content production, DepositPhotos features an entire ecosystem of AI-powered tools, including the commercially safe AI Image Generator, AI Editor, Background Remover, Image Upscaler, and more. The company HQ is in New York, with offices in Kyiv, Milan, and Limassol.

