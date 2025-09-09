DepositPhotos by VistaPrint Unveils New Brand Identity to Power a Stronger Creative Future

With a new look and stronger alignment with VistaPrint, DepositPhotos expands its role in powering creative tools and content at scale.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DepositPhotos, a global creative platform known for its 300+ million stock content files and AI-powered tools, has announced a refreshed brand identity. The company will continue to operate as DepositPhotos, marking a major milestone in its evolution as part of the VistaPrint family—with a new logo that now includes “by VistaPrint.”

Since being acquired in 2021, DepositPhotos has deepened its alignment with VistaPrint, a global leader in custom marketing solutions for small businesses. This updated brand identity reflects DepositPhotos' expanding role within a broader ecosystem that also includes VistaCreate, an all-in-one design editor, and 99designs by Vista, a global creative platform connecting clients and freelance designers.

“Aligning DepositPhotos with the VistaPrint name marks a major step in building a truly connected creative ecosystem. While each of our brands continues to operate independently today, we’re creating more ways for clients to benefit from a seamless, cross‑brand experience. Together, we combine our strengths in audio-visual content, design, and marketing to help bring big ideas to life.”

– Alina Vochek, General Manager, DepositPhotos by VistaPrint

An evolved brand, built on everything you love

While the brand name and logo are evolving, the core DepositPhotos experience remains unchanged. Customers can continue to rely on:

1. A content library of 300M+ royalty-free images, videos, vectors, and music tracks

2. AI-powered tools for search, content generation, and in-platform editing

3. Flexible pricing for individuals, creators, and businesses

4. Enterprise-ready solutions, including API integrations and custom support

This transformation represents more than just a visual update—it’s a strategic step toward delivering smarter, faster, and more personalized creative tools for creators, marketers, and businesses. The new brand identity signals our focus on innovation, scale, and deeper customer understanding, while staying true to the platform our users know and trust.

DepositPhotos by VistaPrint: Fresh Look, Stronger Creative Future

