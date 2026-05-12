Trivellato Launch Italy’s First Automotive Platform Powered by Predictive Architecture and AI-Driven Search

The Future of Car Buying: Trivellato Launches AI-Driven Digital Infrastructure

We have transitioned from a static catalog logic to a data-driven experience,” — Luca Crisà CMO and Digital Strategy Gruppo Trivellato.

VICENZA, ITALY, ITALY, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trivellato Group, in strategic partnership with digital firm Web Industry, announces the rollout of a new digital ecosystem designed to redefine automotive retail standards through the integration of Machine Learning and Neural Search technologies.The project moves beyond the traditional e-commerce portal framework, functioning instead as an evolved data infrastructure capable of processing user behavior in real-time. This architecture optimizes the customer journey via dynamic personalization algorithms.At the heart of this technological leap lies TRIVUS, an intelligent agent integrated directly into the application core. Moving past conventional parametric filters, the system implements several key technical pillars.TRIVUS analyzes navigation metadata and preference clusters to anticipate user needs, evolving from a standard support bot into a proactive recommendation engine. The platform leverages an OpenSearch cluster to ensure ultra-fast indexing and advanced full-text search capabilities. This enables near-zero latency when correlating physical stock (over 2,000 vehicles), dynamic promotions, and leasing/rental services.The front-end is engineered to adapt to behavioral flows, reducing the user’s cognitive load through variable hierarchical visualization (e.g., instantaneous toggling between cash pricing and financing installments via dedicated APIs)."We have transitioned from a static catalog logic to a data-driven experience," says Luca Crisà, CMO and Digital Strategy & Innovation Director at Gruppo Trivellato. "The integration of TRIVUS allows us to break down information silos, transforming every browsing session into a stream of structured data that significantly enhances conversion efficiency."The technical execution, managed by Web Industry, focused on backend scalability and data integrity."We have implemented a system where the AI component is not a superficial layer, but the engine orchestrating content distribution," states Alessandro Rubini, President of Web Industry. "The challenge was enabling complex automotive stock databases to communicate with continuous learning algorithms while ensuring total transparency and execution speed."With this launch, Gruppo Trivellato and Web Industry establish a new technological benchmark in the automotive sector, demonstrating how AI applied to Big Data can eliminate friction in the digital purchasing process.

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