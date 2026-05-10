Pope Leo XIV in Pompeii: UCID Naples-Pozzuoli Embraces the Challenge of a New Social Magisterium in the Age AI

President Apreda: “From the legacy of Rerum Novarum to the digital transition: the Pope charts the path for an economy that puts humanity back at the center”

The historic visit of Pope Leo XIV of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompeii marks the beginning of a Petrine ministry that already appears to be a "new spiritual and civic mandate."” — Nino Apreda, President of the UCID Napoli

NAPOLI, ITALY, ITALY, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The historic visit of Pope Leo XIV to the Pontifical Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompeii marks the beginning of a Petrine ministry that already appears to be a "new spiritual and civic mandate." This was stated by Nino Apreda, President of the UCID (Christian Union of Business Executives and Directors) for the Naples-Pozzuoli chapter, commenting on the Pontiff's words on the day of the Supplica (Petition).From St. Peter’s PAX to Social PeaceAccording to Apreda, the Holy Father’s invocation of the word PAX is not a simple devotional reference, but a cultural program: «In an era of fragmentation and conflict, the peace invoked by the Pope represents the “just order” in economic relations and labor. It is a call to rediscover human dignity in every productive process.»The "New Leo" and the Challenge of AlgorithmsThe parallel with Leo XIII, the author of Rerum Novarum, is more relevant today than ever. While at the end of the 19th century the Church defended workers from the alienation of industrial machinery, today Leo XIV appears called to a similar mission in the face of Artificial Intelligence and humanoids.«As Christian entrepreneurs,» Apreda emphasizes, «we face decisive anthropological questions: will man remain the end, or become a means? Will algorithms serve the common good or only efficiency? The challenge is not to oppose innovation, but to humanize it, preventing technology from replacing the creativity and dignity that only human labor can generate.»Social Doctrine as a Compass for TransitionFor UCID Naples-Pozzuoli, the name chosen by the Pontiff foreshadows a new season of Social Magisterium capable of addressing the digital world with the same vigor with which the Church spoke to the industrial world. Apreda identifies the pillars of Social Doctrine as the criteria for governing AI: the Centrality of the Person over any statistical calculation; ethical Responsibility of businesses in adopting automated decision-making systems; subsidiarity and Solidarity to prevent the technological transition from creating new forms of marginalization.Pompeii: A Laboratory of Charity and InnovationThe choice of Pompeii—a symbolic site of the social charity of Blessed Bartolo Longo—is significant. «Pompeii was born from conversion and popular education. Today, that "spiritual thread" of the Rosary can guide our society through an epochal transition, reminding us that all technical progress is in vain if it does not contribute to human fraternity and freedom.»Nino Apreda, President of UCID Naples-Pozzuoli, leads the association that brings together Christian entrepreneurs and executives committed to disseminating the Social Doctrine of the Church within the productive fabric of the Campania region. This release reflects UCID's commitment to the dialogue between faith, ethics, and new technological frontiers.

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