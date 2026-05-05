Villa La Personala at 'The One – Global Film & Business Summit 2026': bridging italian heritage and international cinema

Angelica Ferri Personali owner Villa La Personala

Villa La Personala is proud to announce its participation in "The One – Global Film & Business Summit 2026"

"For Villa La Personala, cinema is not just a backdrop, but a sophisticated language that allows us to narrate our heritage to the world," says Angelica Ferri Personali.” — Angelica Ferri Personali, owner Villa La Personla

MILANO MARITTIMA, ITALY, ITALY, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa La Personala, the historic luxury estate and icon of Italian hospitality, is proud to announce its participation in "The One – Global Film & Business Summit 2026". This prestigious international summit, dedicated to the strategic dialogue between cinema, enterprise, and territorial marketing, will be held on May 6th at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Milano Marittima.The summit serves as an elite platform for producers, directors, and entrepreneurs to explore how audiovisual productions act as powerful catalysts for brand visibility and global tourism development. Key themes of the 2026 edition include storytelling, screen placement, and the promotion of "Made in Italy" through major international media productions.Representing the excellence of Italian historic dwellings, Angelica Ferri Personali, CEO of Villa La Personala, will be a featured speaker in the high-level panel "Tourism & Cinema". Her intervention will focus on how high-end hospitality and authentic local experiences can be seamlessly integrated into cinematic narratives to captivate a global audience."For Villa La Personala, cinema is not just a backdrop, but a sophisticated language that allows us to narrate our heritage to the world," says Angelica Ferri Personali. "Participating in 'The One' allows us to position our estate at the intersection of culture and international business, showcasing how a historic location can become a strategic asset for global storytelling."Accompanying the CEO is Elisa Stabellini, Head of International Relations, who will lead networking activities with international professionals, film producers, and stakeholders. Their presence underscores the Villa’s commitment to strengthening international ties and fostering new opportunities within the film, television, and luxury event industries.This participation marks a significant step in Villa La Personala’s strategy to promote experiential tourism. By engaging directly with the audiovisual sector, the Villa continues to champion the beauty of its territory, transforming tradition into a dynamic tool for modern communication and international growth.About Villa La Personala. Located in the heart of Italy, Villa La Personala is a historic "Borgo" and luxury estate offering an exclusive blend of heritage, elegance, and personalized hospitality. Specializing in high-level international events and authentic Italian experiences, it serves as a premier destination for those seeking the true essence of Italian luxury and culture.

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