Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 Early Bird Deadline This Friday as Programme Highlights Revealed

Early Bird Deadline Looms for Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026

Longevity and mortality markets are evolving rapidly, with growing institutional interest and innovation across the sector.” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just weeks to go until the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 (LMI 26), the early bird deadline to secure discounted tickets expires this Friday, 30th April.

Taking place on Tuesday, 19th May 2026 at the offices of EY in London’s Canary Wharf district, the rebranded LMI Conference reflects the growing importance of longevity and mortality risk as an investable asset class within institutional portfolios.

Building on the success of the Life ILS Conference series, LMI 26 will bring together institutional investors, asset managers, insurers, reinsurers, and service providers from across the global life risk ecosystem for a full day of insight, discussion, and high-level networking.

Chris Wells, Managing Editor of LMI, said: “Longevity and mortality markets are continuing to evolve rapidly, with increasing institutional engagement and innovation. LMI 26 reflects the growing importance of these risks as investable opportunities and provides a focused platform for market participants to exchange insight, challenge assumptions, and identify where the market is heading next.”

Programme highlights include:

• Opening keynote: “The Longevity Market: The First 25 Years” by Professor David Blake (Bayes Business School)

• “State of the Market” panel featuring leading voices from across PRT, life settlements, and Life ILS

• Fireside chat with institutional investment consultants on portfolio construction and client demand

• Dedicated origination sessions covering life settlements and pension risk transfer

• Specialist panels on life indices and Insurance Special Purpose Vehicles (ISPV)

• Longevity-focused presentations exploring GLP-1 developments, demographic modelling, and behavioural insights

The conference will conclude with a closing session and cocktail reception, offering further opportunities for networking and deal discussion.

The LMI Conference has established itself as a key annual meeting point for those active in life insurance-linked markets, providing a focused forum for exploring longevity and mortality risk transfer, alternative credit, and capital markets innovation.

With capacity limited and demand strong, attendees are encouraged to register before the end of Friday to secure the early bird rate.

Visit https://lmi-conference.com/#tickets to book your place and https://lmi-conference.com for the latest agenda and speaker updates.





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