Only One Month Until the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026

A global gathering of investors and experts exploring longevity, mortality and the future of life market investments.

LMI 26 reflects the growing importance of longevity and mortality risk as an investable asset class within institutional portfolios.” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is now just one month to go until the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 (LMI 26) takes place.

Following the continued success of the Life ILS Conference series, the newly rebranded Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference reflects the growing breadth and maturity of longevity and mortality markets. This year’s event will be held at EY’s offices in Canary Wharf, London, on Tuesday, 19th May 2026, bringing together leading institutional investors, asset managers, reinsurers, and service providers from across the global life risk ecosystem.

As with previous editions, LMI 26 will deliver cutting-edge insights into the key challenges and opportunities shaping longevity and mortality risk, spanning pension risk transfer (PRT), life settlements, insurance-linked securities, and broader capital markets activity.

The conference will open with “Welcome From Our Conference Chair” delivered by Ben Grainger (EY), followed by the keynote presentation, “Keynote Presentation - The Longevity Market: The First 25 Years” by Professor David Blake of Bayes Business School, marking a major milestone in the evolution of longevity as an investable asset class.

The opening session, “Discussion Panel - State of the Market,” chaired by Ben Grainger (EY), will feature Gokul Sudarsana (Hudson Structured Capital Management), Nikki Ayriss (Lane, Clark & Peacock), and Simon Erritt (Coventry Capital), who will share insights into current market conditions, growth areas, and future opportunities across PRT, life settlements, and Life ILS.

Following the morning break, the “Fireside Chat - Institutional Investment Consultants,” chaired by Craig Gillespie (Leadenhall Capital Partners), will feature Joe Tolen (Cambridge Associates), exploring how consultants are shaping investment strategies, client demand, and portfolio construction within longevity and mortality-linked assets.

A series of origination-focused sessions follow, including “Origination Presentation - Life Settlements” by Emmanuel Modu (AM Best) and “Origination Presentation - Pension Risk Transfer (PRT)”, before the “Discussion Panel - Origination,” chaired by David Horley (Schroders Capital), examines the future of origination opportunities, capacity, pricing pressures, and supply-demand dynamics. Emmanuel Modu (AM Best) will also contribute to this discussion.

After lunch, “Discussion Panel - Life Index,” chaired by Paul Kitson (EY), will feature Deven Punjabi (Legal & General) and Paul Todd (Nest Invest), exploring the development of life indices as investment tools and their role in improving transparency and benchmarking.

This is followed by “Discussion Panel - LS ISPV,” chaired by David Griffiths (Willkie Farr & Gallagher), with Amy Bennett (Mayer Brown), Benjamin Kieffer (Goldman Sachs), and Luca Tres (Guy Carpenter), who will examine Insurance Special Purpose Vehicles, including structuring, regulatory considerations, and their growing role in capital markets.

The afternoon continues with specialist longevity sessions, including “Longevity Presentation - GLP-1 Developments and Implications” by Richard Russell (RGA), “Longevity Presentation - Longevity Analytics and Demographic Modelling” by Claire Stacey (Club Vita), and “Longevity Presentation - Interpreting Behaviour” by Rahul Nawander (Fasano Underwriting), offering insights into the science and data shaping longevity risk.

The final session, “Discussion Panel - Longevity & Mortality,” chaired by Nicky Draper (Crystallise), will bring together Claire Stacey (Club Vita), Richard Russell (RGA), and Rahul Nawander (Fasano Underwriting) to explore future trends, modelling challenges, and emerging risks across the sector.

The conference will conclude with “Closing Comments” from Ben Grainger, followed by a cocktail reception, providing attendees with the opportunity to continue discussions and network with peers across the industry.

With just one month remaining, LMI 26 is expected to attract a strong global audience, reinforcing its position as a key meeting point for those shaping the future of longevity and mortality markets.

Tickets are available now at https://lmiconference.com/ with limited availability remaining.

The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), organiser of LMI 26, was founded in 2009 to promote transparency, best practice, and education within the life settlement and longevity markets. ELSA represents institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers globally, providing authoritative information to market participants, regulators, and the media.

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