Crowcon’s XgardIQ Fixed Gas Detector Now FM Approved

XgardIQ now FM Approved

DIDCOT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowcon Detection Instruments, a global leader in gas safety solutions, announces that its intelligent fixed gas detector, XgardIQ , has now achieved FM approval, further strengthening its position as one of the most versatile and trusted fixed gas detection solutions for hazardous environments worldwide.The FM approval confirms that XgardIQ has been independently tested and certified to meet rigorous North American safety and performance standards for hazardous locations, making it significantly easier for customers to specify and deploy the product across the United States and Canada, where FM-certified equipment is often a procurement requirement in high-risk sectors. The certification also supports projects in regions such as the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where North American standards are frequently adopted in major industrial developments.Designed for flammable, toxic, oxygen and H₂S gas detection, XgardIQ combines advanced sensing technology with intelligent diagnostics to increase safety by minimising the time operators must spend in hazardous areas. Its FM approval is particularly valuable for customers operating in oil and gas, petrochemical, hydrogen, power generation, wastewater and chemical processing industries, where independently certified safety equipment is essential.Yasin Yehya, Product Manager, Fixed Systems at Crowcon, said: “FM approval represents far more than a certification mark; it is independent verification that XgardIQ has met rigorous safety and performance standards for use in demanding environments. For our customers, it provides added confidence that they are investing in a gas detection solution that has been thoroughly tested for reliability in real world conditions, while still benefiting from the intelligent features that make XgardIQ safer and easier to maintain in the field.”XgardIQ is already trusted by major operators worldwide, including Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Shell, BP and Petronas. It is deployed in demanding applications ranging from offshore oil and gas platforms and petrochemical plants to wastewater treatment networks, tank farms and hydrogen production facilities. Its advanced capabilities are especially valuable in high temperature environments where hydrogen sulphide monitoring is critical, such as oil and gas processing, wastewater and biogas sites, where rapid and reliable detection is essential to protect personnel from toxic exposure.Built around a universal transmitter platform, XgardIQ supports Crowcon’s full range of sensor technologies and features hot-swappable sensor modules, allowing sensors to be replaced without powering down the system or requiring hot-work permits. This reduces downtime, lowers maintenance costs and limits time spent in hazardous zones.Dave Cannata, General Manager for Crowcon North America, said: “For many customers in North America, FM approval is not just desirable - it is mandatory. This certification gives operators, EPC contractors and insurers confidence that XgardIQ meets the stringent standards expected in hazardous industrial environments. It also opens more opportunities for multinational customers seeking standardised gas detection solutions across North America and other regions aligned with these specifications.”Constructed in robust 316 stainless steel and certified SIL2, XgardIQ is engineered for long-term reliability in harsh industrial conditions. The detector includes OLED status display, event logging, remote sensor mounting capability, analogue 4–20mA and RS-485 Modbus outputs as standard, with optional HART communications for advanced diagnostics and asset management.XgardIQ is available now through Crowcon’s global distributor network.For more information, visit: www.crowcon.com/products/xgardiq/

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