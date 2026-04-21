Crowcon’s DuoIQ Wins Internationally Recognised Red Dot Award

DuoIQ DuoIQ Design

International design experts recognise DuoIQ for excellence in innovation, usability and industrial design.

DIDCOT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowcon Detection Instruments, a global leader in gas safety solutions, has been awarded a Red Dot Award : Product Design 2026 for DuoIQ , its next-generation portable gas detector, recognising the product’s outstanding achievement in industrial design, usability and innovation.The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s most internationally renowned design competitions and is recognised globally as a mark of high design quality. Since 1955, the Red Dot Award: Product Design has celebrated products that demonstrate excellence in innovation, functionality, ergonomics and aesthetic quality. Each year, entries from around the world are assessed by an independent jury of internationally experienced experts, who evaluate submissions through a rigorous multi-stage judging process.“DuoIQ was created to solve real problems for real users, and every design decision was driven by direct customer insight,” Said Ben Jones, Head of Product at Crowcon. “Receiving a Red Dot Award is fantastic recognition of the work our team has done to create a product that not only looks exceptional but genuinely improves the experience of portable gas detection for workers in the field.”Launched in September 2025, DuoIQ was developed to transform portable gas detection through a smarter, more intuitive approach to dual-gas monitoring. Designed from extensive interviews, field studies and confined-space training with end users, the product reflects a deep understanding of how customers operate in hazardous environments and the practical challenges they face across setup, daily use, maintenance and data handling.Developed in collaboration with industrial design consultancy WMP, DuoIQ combines Crowcon’s gas detection expertise with human-centred design thinking. By working closely with WMP, Crowcon was able to explore end-user applications in greater depth, creating innovative concepts that solved complex operational challenges and elevated the final product.DuoIQ solves a long-standing industry challenge by enabling workers to detect two gases in one compact device, removing the need to carry multiple single-gas detectors or oversized multi-gas instruments. Measuring just over 10cm in height and weighing only 135g, DuoIQ delivers dual-gas capability in a lightweight, compact form. It features intelligent sensor recognition, modular pre-calibrated sensor trays for quick replacement, and compatibility with every major sensor technology, allowing detection across a broad spectrum of gases and applications. Its down-facing sensor design helps prevent false CO₂ alarms while simplifying calibration and servicing, and its rugged IP68-rated housing with 6-metre drop resistance ensures durability in the toughest working conditions.Integrated with Crowcon Connect and IQHub, DuoIQ also streamlines device management through rapid setup, automated compliance reporting and NFC-enabled workforce tracking.Jamie Dyer, Technical Director at Crowcon, added: “What makes DuoIQ stand out is the way intelligent design and engineering come together seamlessly. Every feature has been developed with purpose, from modular sensor architecture to robust field-ready construction. This award is recognition of the innovation and technical excellence that define DuoIQ and Crowcon’s commitment to pushing gas detection forward.”Winning products in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 will be celebrated at the official Red Dot Gala on 7 July 2026 in Essen, Germany, where DuoIQ will be showcased alongside other internationally recognised design innovations. Award-winning products will also feature in Red Dot exhibitions, publications and the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, one of the world’s leading museums of contemporary design.For more information on Red Dot visit www.red-dot.org To learn about Crowcon, visit www.crowcon.com

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