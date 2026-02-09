Crowcon Strengthens North American Coverage with MES Life Safety Partnership

The collaboration enhances coast-to-coast access, technical expertise and service support for Crowcon’s gas detection solutions across the U.S. and Canada.

MI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowcon Detection Instruments, a global leader in gas safety solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with MES Life Safety , a leading provider of technical safety instrumentation, PPE and life safety solutions across North America and Canada. The enhanced relationship extends Crowcon’s national reach, providing customers with improved access to fixed and portable gas detection technologies supported by MES’s coast-to-coast service, rental and sales infrastructure.MES Life Safety is recognised for its deep technical expertise in the instrumentation space, offering sales, service, repair, maintenance and rental solutions through a nationwide network of facilities, service technicians and sales specialists across the United States and Canada. With decades of experience supporting customers in demanding environments, MES works closely with manufacturers and end users to deliver best-in-class safety solutions when reliability matters most.“MES Life Safety brings exceptional technical capability, national scale and a customer-first approach that aligns strongly with Crowcon’s values,” said Dave Cannata, General Manager for Crowcon North America. “They work closely with their strategic suppliers, maintaining open communication and regularly reviewing how the partnership performs to ensure customers receive a consistently high level of service. By expanding our partnership, we’re making it easier for customers to access Crowcon technology, supported by knowledgeable local teams who understand the critical role gas detection plays in protecting people at work.”The expanded partnership rounds out MES’s instrumentation portfolio while enabling Crowcon to better serve customers across a wide range of industries, including industrial safety, utilities, emergency response and critical infrastructure operations.Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from:• Expanded national access to Crowcon’s fixed and portable gas detection solutions• Local sales, service and technical support across the U.S. and Canada• Integrated rental, repair and maintenance options for operational flexibility• Faster response times supported by MES’s nationwide warehousing network• A streamlined customer experience driven by close supplier collaboration“At MES Life Safety, our focus is on delivering confidence in the most critical moments,” said Chris Small, President of MES Life Safety’s Industrial Business Unit. “Crowcon’s proven gas detection technologies complement our technical expertise and service model. By working closely together, we can offer customers a stronger, more complete solution supported by teams they already trust.”This expanded partnership reinforces both companies’ shared commitment to protecting people working in hazardous and high-risk environments, ensuring reliable gas detection technology is supported by responsive service and expert insight, wherever and whenever it’s needed.About Crowcon Detection InstrumentsCrowcon is a global manufacturer of gas detectors and air quality monitors that protect people and places so that operations run efficiently and safely.We have been making the world safer, cleaner and healthier by detecting gas and saving lives since 1970, with high-quality fixed and portable gas detectors and air quality monitors that provide protection and process insights. Our problem-powered approach to innovation means Crowcon challenges the status quo to pioneer progress and is responsible for 15 industry firsts and counting.Manufactured in award-winning UK and China-based facilities to the highest standards, Crowcon provides local customer support through partnerships with a global network of specialist channel partners. Part of FTSE 100 Halma, Crowcon has been at the forefront of gas detection for over 50 years.About MES Life SafetySince 2001, MES Life Safety has been dedicated to protecting heroes from heat, hazards, and heights in the most challenging environments. As a trusted supplier to the fire service, law enforcement, and industrial safety markets, MES equips at-risk workers with apparatus, gear, and high-performance products from leading brands. With the nation’s largest network of specialized sales representatives, mobile service technicians, and strategically located service centers, MES delivers unmatched equipment, apparatus, and support to ensure readiness and safety on every mission.

