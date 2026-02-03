KISTERS 3DViewStation is the Leading Integration Solution for Visualization in Automotive Product Configurators

Visualization for Product Configurators with Kisters 3DViewStation

Renowned automobile manufacturers rely on 3D CAD viewer from international company

The goal is not to work with reduced data, but to use and to have access to the 100% model at all times, both for internal administration in the system (e-file) and in the graphical representation.” — Craig Impastato, Sales Manager at KISTERS

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KISTERS is increasingly establishing its 3DViewStation as the leading integration solution for visualization in digital product configurators within the automotive industry. More and more renowned automotive manufacturers and suppliers are relying on the powerful 3D CAD viewer developed in Germany to display complex vehicle data.High requirements for modern vehicle configuratorsDigital product configurators have become a key instrument in sales and marketing. They must represent a wide range of vehicle variants, equipment options, and technical dependencies—often based on very large and complex CAD data. At the same time, high demands are placed on performance, display quality, and integration capabilities. 3DViewStation addresses these challenges and enables high-performance visualization of extensive 3D CAD models—regardless of the underlying CAD system and format—and can be flexibly integrated into web-based configurators as well as existing IT landscapes and PLM systems thanks to powerful APIs . This allows even complex variants and equipment options to be displayed interactively, in detail, and in real time.Successful implementation at truck manufacturers3DViewStation is already being used to visualize configurable truck engines, electrical components, and complete trucks.A well-known manufacturer of truck engines provides a case study. Production involves an extremely high number of variants, with millions of possible engine configurations resulting from over 15,000 components. This resulted in a number of challenges: for instance, it is not possible to define this large number of variants in advance using CAD. In addition, the NX CAD system was unable to load a fully configured engine in 3D. That is why 3DViewStation is used in the product configurator. The components are prepared once and automatically positioned correctly during configuration – without the respective variant ever having existed in the CAD system. Customers see their individually configured motor in real time, can make changes directly, and receive reduced but geometrically correct STEP models after placing their order. The configuration result can be used as a database for all processes along the value chain, creating enormous synergy effects: Starting in purchasing with optimized availability thanks to clean bills of materials (BOM) stored in the ERP system for the first time. For assembly, the individual production steps can now be defined step by step in 3D – in the past, derived images had to be used for this purpose. In after-sales, benefits include automatically generated, accurate technical documentation and maintenance instructions. Here, the 100% BOMs can then be used again in spare parts management. Ultimately, the manufacturer benefits from significantly faster quotation processes, simplified price calculation, and consistently complete BOMs.An additional use case is an award-winning truck configurator from another well-known manufacturer. The goal was to replace the previous generic 2D representations with interactive, real-time rendered 3D models of the actual configured 100% model, while also providing 3D and 2D derivatives. The latter is particularly important for truck body manufacturers, as around 50% of these manufacturers are specialists in single or small series production who still design in 2D. With 3DViewStation WebViewer version, it was possible to visualize complete trucks, including all individual parts, in the cloud with high performance. 3DViewStation was the only solution available on the market that could do this. In addition to exporting STEP and JT data, precise 2D drawings are automatically derived from the 3D model, supplemented by high-quality renderings with materials and surroundings. Integrated know-how protection controls the transfer of sensitive data by removing invisible objects and distorting geometries. This has resulted in fewer counterfeit products being produced and more original spare parts being sold. The configurator contributes measurably to the manufacturer's sales success – with high customer satisfaction. This is particularly evident among truck body manufacturers, as they have full access to the 3DViewStation client with all its functionalities, enabling them to take all necessary measurements directly in the 3D model.Key advantages of 3DViewStation in product configurators• Convincing, interactive sales presentation• Measurable acceleration of quotation and calculation processes• Near real-time visualization of configuration changes• Display of very large 150% models with hundreds of thousands of individual parts within seconds• Operation either from the cloud or on your own infrastructure• Exact 100% BOM as the basis for the digital twin, generating synergy effects across all processes• Dynamic loading, correct positioning, and scaling of geometries without dependence on static 150% models, whose use is also supported• High-quality renderings with materials, environment images, and 3D skyboxes• Automatic and fast derivation of precise, high-quality, and compact 2D drawings from the configured 3D model, with multiple section views, layers, blocks, and legend as needed• Integrated IP protection concept controls sensitive dataStrong positioning across industriesKISTERS has long been an established partner when it comes to integration of visualization solutions in configurators, whether for complete helicopters, trains or production facilities and machines. Through increased use by leading OEMs and suppliers, KISTERS is underlining its position as a technology partner for visualization solutions in the automotive industry.About 3DViewStationKISTERS 3DViewStation is continuously enhanced in response to customer needs and requirements. It is available as a Desktop, HTML5 WebViewer and VR Edition product versions plus the online collaboration tool VisShare. All product offerings can be integrated with a PLM, ERP or other leading management system as well as service and spare part applications. KISTERS 3DViewStation provides all necessary APIs for your development team. For cloud, portal and web solutions, there is a HTML5-based WebViewer solution available, which does not require client installation. All file formats can be used in combination with the intelligent navigation and hyperlinking features to address the needs of complex integration scenarios.About the companyWith more than 25 years of success in the market as a provider of superior visualization solutions from desktop to mobile, KISTERS has become the CAD viewer tool of choice within the 3D visualization industry. The company’s clients range from small firms to well-known multinationals, comprising more than 3,000 customers and over 200,000 installations worldwide. The 3DViewStation's easy-to-use interface is suitable for all user groups and 100% customizable to everyone’s specific requirements.

