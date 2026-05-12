Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,388 in the last 365 days.

CDC issues advisory on hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a Health Alert Network Health Advisory May 8 notifying clinicians and health departments of the potential for imported cases of hantavirus disease, but said the risk of broad spread to the U.S. is currently extremely unlikely. The World Health Organization was notified May 2 of a cluster of severe cases on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean later confirmed to be hantavirus. The WHO said the type of hantavirus causing the outbreak is the Andes virus, which can be spread from person to person. As of May 8, the WHO reported eight total cases, including six confirmed and two suspected, and three deaths. The CDC is assessing exposure risk among U.S. passengers who were aboard the cruise ship and determining appropriate monitoring measures. The agency is also working with international partners to align health guidance. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDC issues advisory on hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.