HHS launches competition to support community care hubs working with health care providers 

The Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living has launched the first phase of its Health at Home Challenge, a competition to support community care networks that have partnered with health care providers supporting dually eligible Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. Each phase of the competition offers up to $2 million in prize funding for winning teams. The first phase, currently underway and continuing through July, will reward up to 10 teams for implementation strategies to scale comprehensive services that reach high numbers of dually eligible and near-dually eligible beneficiaries. The second phase will reward up to five teams for accelerating implementation of winning strategies from the previous phase. Phase three will reward up to three teams for demonstrating the scale and impact of the winning programs selected from phase two.