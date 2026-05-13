AHA Healthier Together Conference focuses on community-driven solutions 

More than 600 people gathered May 12 in Dallas for the American Hospital Association’s inaugural Healthier Together Conference, which opened with remarks from Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist and chair of the AHA Board of Trustees, who emphasized the goal of reducing disparities in health outcomes so everyone has a better chance at health, saying, “That work starts with understanding what’s really happening in those communities. It means looking closely at the information we have, listening carefully to what people tell us and being honest about looking where the gaps are so that we can act with purpose to fill those gaps and improve those issues.”



The opening day spotlighted the power of collaboration to improve health outcomes and reduce costs, leverage drivers of health and longevity to advance patient outcomes, and build community trust and confidence. Speakers also addressed workplace violence prevention, strategies to support workforce safety and well-being, and collaborative approaches to pressing challenges such as pediatric behavioral health and housing insecurity. Recognizing hospitals’ response to these challenges, Boom presented the 2026 AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Children’s of Alabama, Denver Health and Hospital Authority, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.