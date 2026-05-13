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Webinar to provide overview of CMS FY 2027 IPPS proposed rule 

The AHA will host a webinar May 21 at 1 p.m. ET on key proposed changes to the fiscal year 2027 inpatient prospective payment system from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The session, which will be tailored to professionals in medical coding, clinical documentation improvements, revenue cycle and health information management, will be hosted by AHA Director of Coding Classification and Policy Tammy Love. REGISTER NOW 

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Webinar to provide overview of CMS FY 2027 IPPS proposed rule 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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