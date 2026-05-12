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AHA podcast: Healing Trauma From Violence

Elinore Kaufman, M.D., medical director of the Penn Trauma Violence Recovery Program, and Michele Volpe, chief operating officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, share how hospital-based violence intervention programs are helping patients heal physically, emotionally and socially after traumatic injury. From preventing PTSD and depression to reducing repeat violent injuries, this innovative approach is connecting survivors and investing in whole-person trauma care throughout Pennsylvania's communities. LISTEN NOW 

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AHA podcast: Healing Trauma From Violence

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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