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Five programs honored with 2026 AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award

The AHA May 11 announced five winners of the 2026 Dick Davidson NOVA Award for their efforts in improving community health. The programs are the Juvenile Justice Collaborative, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago; Pediatric Access to Telemental Health Services, Children’s of Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.; Housing Outreach Partnerships and Engagement, Denver Health and Hospital Authority; Collaborating to Address Homelessness, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Jackson, Tenn.; and Community Helping to Uplift and Bounce Back (HUB), Memorial Regional Hospital, Hollywood, Fla. The winners will be recognized at the AHA Healthier Together Conference, which will be held May 12-14 in Dallas.  

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Five programs honored with 2026 AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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