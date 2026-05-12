Chair File: Hospitals Integrate Behavioral Health Care, Provide Hope and Healing

Behavioral health is a crucial component of overall health and well-being, and we see the need and demand for behavioral health care services increasing for people of all ages. The AHA joins the health care field “to elevate a conversation” about behavioral health — as AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack wrote in his recent Perspective column — during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Every day, our nation’s hospitals and health systems provide essential behavioral health care services to millions of Americans. To support our members, the AHA developed a set of strategic priorities for behavioral health care that focuses on four areas:

Integration. Increasing hospitals’ and health systems’ integration of physical and behavioral health services in acute inpatient, emergency department and primary care.

Increasing hospitals’ and health systems’ integration of physical and behavioral health services in acute inpatient, emergency department and primary care. Community partnerships . Advancing initiatives by hospitals and health systems, community partners, social service agencies and others to expand access to a continuum of behavioral health services in a region.

. Advancing initiatives by hospitals and health systems, community partners, social service agencies and others to expand access to a continuum of behavioral health services in a region. Stigma reduction . Reducing stigma and deaths of despair, while addressing the unique stigmas of specific age groups, cultures and other demographics.

. Reducing stigma and deaths of despair, while addressing the unique stigmas of specific age groups, cultures and other demographics. Suicide prevention. Preventing suicide through behavioral health initiatives, awareness and intervention.

The AHA offers a wide array of resources in all those focus areas, including on child and adolescent mental health, maternal mental health and older adult behavioral health. You’ll find links to valuable information and resources on AHA.org.

This week also is National Hospital Week, and I encourage you to share your organization’s stories and invite your communities to help recognize the incredible work that hospital and health system teams do 24/7, 365 days a year.

Thank you to our nation’s hospitals and health systems for providing hope and healing. Thank you also for caring for the physical, emotional and mental well-being of patients and teams.