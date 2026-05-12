ScribePT Achieves SOC 2® Type II Certification

ScribePT, the most trusted AI solutions provider for rehab therapists, announces the successful completion of the SOC 2® Type II audit.

Completing the SOC 2 Type II audit reflects the discipline and rigor we apply to our security practices every day. It’s an important milestone that reinforces the trust our partners place in us.” — Tom Yen, Product Lead and Business Director at ScribePT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribePT , the most trusted AI solutions provider for rehab therapists, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2Type II audit. The audit was conducted by Prescient Security , a globally recognized leader in compliance auditing and security assessments.This achievement underscores ScribePT’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, confidentiality, and data protection for its customers and partners across the healthcare ecosystem.SOC 2Type II is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous and trusted security frameworks. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the standard evaluates not only the design of security controls but also their operational effectiveness over time, with an observation period of up to 12 months. The successful completion of this audit confirms that ScribePT’s systems and processes meet stringent criteria for safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring reliable system performance in real-world conditions.“Healthcare organizations rely on us to handle sensitive clinical data with care and precision,” said Tom Yen, Product Lead and Business Director at ScribePT. “Completing the SOC 2 Type II audit reflects the discipline and rigor we apply to our security practices every day. It’s an important milestone that reinforces the trust our partners place in us.”ScribePT works closely with EMR vendors and healthcare technology organizations to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered solutions for clinicians. As the use of AI in healthcare continues to expand, strong security and compliance practices are critical to protecting patient information and maintaining operational integrity.The audit, tested and attested by Prescient Security, validates that ScribePT’s control activities and operational procedures align with AICPA standards for security, confidentiality, and availability. It also demonstrates the company’s proactive approach to identifying risks, closing compliance gaps, and maintaining a strong security posture.By achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, ScribePT strengthens its position as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking to deploy AI solutions with confidence.About ScribePTScribePT, a business unit of Civicom, is a leading provider of AI solutions tailored for healthcare providers, partnering with EMR vendors and healthcare technology organizations to rapidly bring AI solutions to market. Through robust, easy-to-use APIs and white-label partnerships, EMRs can rapidly integrate market-proven AI into their system without the R&D time and resources.To learn more, visit www.scribept.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.About Prescient SecurityPrescient Security is a global top 20 independent cybersecurity and compliance firm that delivers unparalleled quality in audits, attestations, and certifications to ensure excellence and client success. Using a Risk-Based Audit Approach versus a Requirement-Based Audit Approach, paired with the ability to customize audit deliverables based on specific client needs, Prescient Security operates from a cybersecurity standpoint first, is comprehensive yet granular, and in a fraction of the time. The company offers services including compliance penetration testing, audits, and attestations across 25+ frameworks, such as SOC, ISO, HITRUST, FedRAMP, GDPR, PCI, and more.To learn more, visit https://prescientsecurity.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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