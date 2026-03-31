ScribePT and QuickEMR Partner to Integrate AI-Powered Documentation Into QuickEMR’s Solutions

New collaboration between QuickEMR and ScribePT brings AI-powered documentation directly into QuickEMR’s platform, improving efficiency, compliance, and growth.

This partnership addresses one of the biggest challenges practices face today: the amount of time clinicians spend documenting after hours...” — QuickEMR spokesperson

NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribePT , a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for healthcare providers, today announced a strategic partnership with QuickEMR , a practice management and electronic medical record platform built exclusively for therapy, chiropractic, and medical practices. The partnership embeds AI-driven documentation directly into the QuickEMR workflow, helping organizations reduce charting time, improve note accuracy, and streamline reimbursement processes.ScribePT’s integration with QuickEMR allows clinicians to complete documentation once, with notes automatically reflected within the EMR. By eliminating duplicate entries and reducing manual charting, the solution helps therapists stay focused on patient care rather than administrative tasks.QuickEMR has established itself as a trusted technology partner for therapy, chiropractic, and medical practices by delivering a purpose-built platform that supports scheduling, documentation, billing, reporting, and compliance in a single system. Designed with direct input from healthcare professionals, QuickEMR enables organizations to scale operations while maintaining consistency and control across locations.“This partnership addresses one of the biggest challenges practices face today: the amount of time clinicians spend documenting after hours,” said a QuickEMR spokesperson. “With staffing shortages and increasing patient demand, practices can’t afford inefficiencies in the clinical day. Integrating ScribePT helps reduce documentation burden while keeping notes accurate and audit-ready within our existing workflow.”The integrated solution is designed to support both frontline clinicians and executive leadership by addressing documentation inefficiencies that directly affect productivity, staff satisfaction, and financial performance. Therapists can complete notes more efficiently, while leadership teams gain from improved documentation consistency and operational visibility. The enhanced accuracy also helps speed up reimbursements and reduce the likelihood of insurance denials.“ScribePT was built in close collaboration with clinicians to handle the specific and nuanced needs of rehab therapists,” said Tom Yen, Product Lead and Business Director at ScribePT. “Our integration with QuickEMR represents an exciting opportunity for us to continue making progress towards our mission of reducing burnout and helping rehab therapists to focus again on what matters most, their patients.”This integration delivers measurable value across multiple dimensions of practice operations, including:• Faster Documentation: AI-assisted notes reduce time spent charting while maintaining consistency across providers and locations.• Stronger Reimbursement Performance: Streamlined documentation supports cleaner billing workflows, improved reimbursement outcomes, and greater operational consistency.• Enhanced Provider Experience: Reduced administrative workload helps mitigate clinician burnout and supports retention in a highly competitive labor market.• Seamless Integration: The ScribePT documentation platform integrates with QuickEMR, enabling clinicians to submit documentation to both ScribePT and the EMR with just one submission, promoting a smooth and efficient workflow for therapy, chiropractic, and medical practices.• Compliance and Accuracy: Ensures HIPAA-compliant, accurate, and timely documentation that meets industry standards, with the added assurance of ScribePT's ISO 27001 certification.The integrated solution is now available to QuickEMR customers nationwide, with onboarding already underway for early adopters. Organizations can implement the integration within their existing QuickEMR workflow to reduce documentation burden and improve note consistency. To learn more or request a personalized demonstration, visit www.scribept.com or www.quickemr.com About ScribePTScribePT, a business unit of Civicom, is a leading provider of AI-powered documentation solutions tailored for healthcare providers. Designed to reduce administrative burdens and enhance clinical efficiency, ScribePT automates the documentation process, allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care, increase productivity, and reduce clinician burnout. Through its innovative Chrome Extension, ScribePT seamlessly integrates with electronic medical records (EMRs), auto-pasting documentation directly into systems, ensuring a smooth and time-saving workflow. Trusted by healthcare providers across specialties, ScribePT’s platform improves accuracy, optimizes clinical documentation, and helps practices boost revenue by improving operational efficiency.ScribePT also offers a flexible reseller program for those interested in providing either partially or fully white labeled solutions. This allows partners to integrate ScribePT’s advanced documentation technology into their offerings, enabling them to deliver a customizable solution that enhances their own client services while benefiting from ScribePT’s proven performance. ScribePT provides scalable solutions that streamline documentation and enhance overall practice performance.To learn more, visit www.scribept.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.About QuickEMRQuickEMR is the premier practice management and electronic medical record (EMR) software system built specifically for therapy, chiropractic, and medical practices. With more than 20 years of experience serving healthcare organizations, QuickEMR has been designed by clinicians and practice leaders to support the full cycle of administrative and clinical workflows, including scheduling, documentation, billing, reporting, and compliance. The platform helps practices of all sizes enhance operational efficiency, improve clinical consistency, and support scalable growth in a complex healthcare environment.Trusted by healthcare providers nationwide, QuickEMR combines deep expertise in the therapy domain with practical, intuitive tools that reflect how clinicians and administrative teams actually work. To learn more, visit www.quickemr.com and connect with us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

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