Quillit®, Powered by Civicom, Announces Major Updates Enhancing Qualitative Research Capacity and Reporting Efficiency

The most accurate and secure AI-powered research assistant for qualitative market research analysis and report writing.

New features include exportable PowerPoint generation, a 300-file processing capacity, and an improved user interface.

Our goal with this latest iteration of Quillit is to help researchers integrate AI naturally into their workflow while delivering the processing power needed for complex, large-scale studies.” — Annie McDannald

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civicom Marketing Research Services, a global leader in qualitative market research solutions, announced today a significant set of updates to Quillit , its AI-powered research assistant. These enhancements are designed to meet the growing demands of researchers and business professionals. The updates focus on expanding research scale, improving platform usability, and streamlining the final reporting phase.Qualitative researchers consistently face overwhelming volumes of content, with a single study often generating hundreds of pages of transcripts from hours of recordings. Quillit’s latest updates address these critical pain points by providing a more integrated path from raw discovery to actionable insightsExpanded 300-File Processing CapacityQuillit has significantly increased its processing power, now allowing users to analyze up to 300 files in a single report query. This expansion enables teams to process entire large-scale studies—including hundreds of survey responses and interview transcripts—without segmenting projects into smaller batches. This ensures greater consistency and allows researchers to identify patterns across massive qualitative datasets significantly less time, often within minutes.Direct-to-Presentation PPT ExportQuillit now supports exportable PowerPoint generation from within the platform. This feature allows researchers to directly transfer Quillit-generated summaries, key insights, and validated verbatim quotes into presentation-ready formats. By eliminating the need to manually move data from analysis grids into slide decks, the PPT export helps users focus their time on strategic analysis rather than document formatting.Intuitive New User Interface (UI)The Quillit platform interface has been redesigned to create a more intuitive, user-friendly experience. The enhanced UI simplifies navigation and helps researchers interact with their data more efficiently. The upgrade creates a more efficient experience across the platform while maintaining the powerful capabilities clients rely on.“Our goal with this latest iteration of Quillit is to help researchers integrate AI naturally into their workflow while delivering the processing power needed for complex, large-scale studies,” said Annie McDannald, Global Vice President of Civicom Marketing Research Services. "By expanding our capacity to 300 files and adding direct PowerPoint exports, we are enabling our clients to meet today's accelerated market demands without compromising the depth or integrity of their insights."Quillit is built on a foundation of security and accuracy, using Anthropic’s Claude to ensure data remains private and compliant with GDPR and HIPAA. This commitment is further reinforced by Civicom’s ISO 27001 certification, the premier global standard for Information Security Management Systems. The new productivity features, combined with Quillit’s existing multi-layer validation tools and clickable citations, reinforce the platform's position as an indispensable research partner for security-sensitive projects.To learn more about Quillit and its capabilities, visit https://www.civicommrs.com/quillit-ai-report-generating-tool/ About Civicom Marketing Research Services Civicom® Marketing Research Services is a global leader in Digital Qual, with over 25 years of experience facilitating more than 1 million online and in-person IDIs and focus groups for over 1,000 clients worldwide. Civicom is known for its commitment to service excellence and individual, customized support, where market researchers can get a personalized experience in support of their research objectives. At Civicom, we strive to live by our motto: "Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority".

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