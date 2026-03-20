Hexaview Goes Strategic on AI: Names Kashi KS and HexClaw as CAIOs to Accelerate Outcomes in Regulated Industries

Hexaview Names Kashi KS as CAIO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hexaview Technologies is going strategic with AI. The firm has tapped Kashi KS as Chief AI Officer and elevated HexClaw, its open-source agent framework, as the engine behind how fintech and wealth management firms build agentic, AI-first organizations. Both moves take effect March 1, 2026.Over the past year, Hexaview launched three AI service lines, each serving production customers. Legacy documentation agents help enterprises still running COBOL and UniBasic generate automated documentation for codebases that predate most of their current engineering teams. Coding agent services work with companies that want to build and own their agent stack rather than depend on third-party tools. And HexClaw strategy consulting helps fintech clients deploy the open-source agent framework using Claws."Three AI service lines are already in production for very large firms," said Abhishek Talwar, Co-Founder and CEO. "Our investment in a CAIO role is a signal — AI isn't a feature we bolt on, it's the operating system of this company. We're giving it the strategic focus it deserves."Hexaview's fifteen-year presence in fintech and wealth management underpins the AI shift. Four hundred engineers, direct client relationships, and partnerships with Salesforce, Databricks, AWS, and Microsoft built tier by tier. "Every offering we shipped came from a client problem, not a roadmap exercise," said Ankit Agarwal , Founder and CTO. "Kashi brings deep expertise in harness engineering and production AI systems. HexClaw becomes our agentic accelerator. Together, they ensure every new engagement starts from what we've already proven works."Kashi is a published researcher and practitioner in enterprise AI systems. He co-authored Model Is the Easy Part: Harness Engineering for Coding Agents and co-hosts RK on AI, a podcast parsing how enterprise leaders make AI decisions in an ever-changing landscape. His career spans enterprise architecture and product engineering across regulated industries and hardware startups. "Regulated industries are past the pilot stage. The ones accelerating outcomes are embedding agentic frameworks into production, not waiting for the market to settle," said Kashi. "Our research showed that harness engineering, not model selection, is what separates production from demo. HexClaw is central to our autonomous AI strategy — it's how we close that gap at scale."About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a strategic AI implementation partner serving the wealth management and fintech industries. The company specializes in building agentic, AI-first organizations through HexClaw and secure data architectures for regulated environments.

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