Hexaview Technologies Launches Agentic RIA Framework to Provide Model-Agnostic AI Orchestration for Wealth Managers

Hexaview's Agentic RIA framework lets wealth managers swap intelligence engines without touching their infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hexaview Technologies , a global provider of WealthTech solutions, today announced the launch of Agentic RIA, an AI orchestration framework designed to help wealth management firms deploy autonomous AI systems while maintaining infrastructure flexibility.As the wealth management industry shifts toward autonomous workflows, many firms face the challenge of "vendor lock-in" with specific AI model providers. The Agentic RIA framework addresses this by separating the intelligence layer from the core infrastructure, allowing firms to switch between different Large Language Models (LLMs) without re-engineering their entire technology stack."The core of this framework is the orchestration layer," said Ankit Aggarwal , CTO at Hexaview. "Firms can now pivot between cloud-based models and self-hosted deployments seamlessly. This agility allows our clients to optimize for cost, latency, and data privacy based on their specific needs, rather than being tied to a single vendor’s roadmap."The framework is compatible with major models including Claude, Gemini, and GPT, as well as self-hosted Mixture of Experts (MoE) models. By remaining model-agnostic, the platform ensures that a firm’s compliance guardrails and client communication logic remain intact even if the underlying AI engine is replaced."In wealth management, autonomous AI must align with fiduciary duty," said Kashi , Chief AI Officer at Hexaview. "Agentic RIA is built with rigorous auditability and guardrails, ensuring that AI-driven portfolio rebalancing and client interactions meet industry regulatory standards."For organizations looking to scale their AI capabilities quickly, Hexaview is offering the framework through a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) engagement model. This allows firms to establish AI functions under Hexaview’s management before transitioning full ownership to their internal teams.About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a leading AI transformation partner providing high-end technology solutions to the Wealth Management and FinTech industries. With a focus on Agentic AI and secure data architectures, Hexaview empowers organizations to own their intelligence.Media Contact:marketing@hexaviewtech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.