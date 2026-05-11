Fiscal Year 27 Budget Oversight COH
Fiscal Year '27 Budget Oversight Hearing
Testimony of Wayne Turnage
Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services and
Director, Department of Health Care Finance
Committee on Health Council of the District of Columbia
The Honorable Christina Henderson, Chairperson
Monday, May 11, 2026, 10 am
The John A. Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20004
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