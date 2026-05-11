Fiscal Year 27 Budget Oversight COH

Fiscal Year '27 Budget Oversight Hearing

Testimony of Wayne Turnage

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services and

Director, Department of Health Care Finance

Committee on Health Council of the District of Columbia

The Honorable Christina Henderson, Chairperson

Monday, May 11, 2026, 10 am

The John A. Wilson Building

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20004

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