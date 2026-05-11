New Regulations for Out-of-Pocket Reimbursement Procedures for Medicaid Beneficiaries

The District of Columbia Department of Health Care Finance has recently finalized new regulations that allow Medicaid beneficiaries to submit claims for reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses up to one (1) year from the date of purchase. The new regulations are available here:

Beneficiary Reimbursement for Medicaid Covered Services Final Rulemaking

More information, including instructions on how to submit a request for reimbursement, is available here:

2026 Medicaid Reimbursement Request Form

If you are enrolled in a managed care plan, you should submit your completed reimbursement request form and supporting materials via email directly to your plan. Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in fee-for-service Medicaid should submit their completed reimbursement request and supporting materials via email to [email protected].