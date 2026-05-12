ProHance Highlights the Need for Behaviour-Driven Productivity Transformation at Shared Services & GCC Week India 2026

ProHance COO Saurabh Sharma at Shared Services & GCC Week India 2026 Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance with Samyak Mittal, Global Head, Workforce Management and Business Services at Standard Chartered

Industry leaders discuss the role of systems, behavioural adoption and continuous improvement in driving sustainable productivity gains

What if benchmarking wasn’t an event, but a continuous flywheel - where data drove ops insights, every insight drove a decision, every decision drove a behavior shift” — Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a next-gen AI-led workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, recently participated in SSON Shared Services & GCC Week India 2026 with a fireside chat focused on one of the industry’s most pressing challenges - turning static benchmarking insights into sustained behavioural change that drives impact.The session, titled “Beyond Benchmarking: Building a Continuous Improvement Flywheel for Sustainable Impact,” featured Saurabh Sharma , COO, ProHance, with Samyak Mittal, Global Head, Workforce Management and Business Services at Standard Chartered. Together, the leaders explored why organisations often struggle to convert productivity data into meaningful operational transformation despite increasing investments in workforce analytics and benchmarking initiatives.The discussion highlighted the growing need for enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to move beyond static benchmarking models and instead build continuous improvement systems that drive long-term behavioural adoption across teams.Key themes explored during the session included:• Turning productivity insights into actionable operational decisions• Bridging the gap between standard effort and actual effort• Scaling enterprise-wide adoption without creating measurement fatigue• Embedding continuous improvement into day-to-day work culture• Using analytics to drive accountability, consistency, and operational resilienceSpeaking during the session, Saurabh Sharma, COO at ProHance, emphasized that data alone is not enough to transform organisations. “Benchmarking, in many organizations, has become a ritual - measure, compare, present. But at times ops behavior doesn't shift. Teams revert. And over time, it becomes 'noise'. what we call 'measurement' and 'metrics' fatigue. We explored a different model with SCB - what if benchmarking wasn’t an event, but a continuous flywheel - where data drove ops insights, every insight drove a decision, every decision drove a behavior shift, and those shifts compounded into real, sustained improvements - building the crucial bridge between - activity performed and outcome delivered,” said Sharma.That formed the core of the session and as Samyak Mittal said - the shift from measuring productivity - to actually changing it, and ultimately delivering measurable 'Return on Improved Performance (RoIP) dividends to the business' & building the infrastructure to measure productivity and impact of AI.The session resonated strongly with Shared Services and GCC leaders navigating rising pressure to improve efficiency, optimize workforce performance, and drive measurable business outcomes in increasingly complex operating environments.ProHance showcased how AI-led workforce analytics can help enterprises establish continuous improvement flywheels by enabling real-time visibility, operational governance, and data-backed decision-making without overwhelming employees with excessive measurement mechanisms.As organisations continue evolving toward more agile and performance-oriented operating models, the conversation reinforced a critical takeaway for industry leaders: Data alone does not drive change - systems, behaviours, and consistency do.ABOUT PROHANCE:ProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction.Recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group People’s analytics Platforms Peak Matrix2026 and featured across three Gartner reports in 2025. ProHance helps 400,000 users in 200+ organizations across 36 countries build the measurement foundation for AI success.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for updates or log onto www.prohance.ai

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