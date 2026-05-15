ProHance Recognized, Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group’s People Analytics PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

ProHance has been recognised as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

The double recognition underscores ProHance’s accelerating growth in workforce productivity intelligence and AI-powered people analytics

Being recognized by Everest Group is something the entire ProHance team is incredibly proud of.” — Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , the next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work has been recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026. This dual recognition positions ProHance among the top-ranked platforms globally evaluated for their vision, capability, and market impact in the rapidly evolving people analytics space.The PEAK Matrixassessment evaluated 22 leading people analytics platform providers across dimensions including market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, technology capability, and ease of deployment. ProHance’s Star Performer designation reflects its outstanding year-over-year improvement across both market success and capability advancement - placing it in the top quartile of all providers assessed.“ProHance’s positioning as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group’s People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026 is driven by its strong focus on real-time visibility into workforce productivity by capturing work activity data. The platform effectively brings together digital activity, HR, and enterprise data to deliver actionable insights, supported by capabilities such as AI-driven insights and its Retention Risk Index for proactive attrition management. Its robust security and compliance framework, along with strong client focus, further reinforce its value for enterprises looking to improve productivity and workforce outcomes at scale,” says Era Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group.“Being recognized by Everest Group is something the entire ProHance team is incredibly proud of. This isn't just an industry badge - it's a reflection of the relentless effort our teams put into building a platform that genuinely moves the needle for our clients. To be acknowledged with the Star Performer designation for our year-over-year growth, tells us we're not just in the right space - we're advancing in the right direction. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what workforce intelligence can do for enterprises globally," says Saurabh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, ProHanceEverest Group’s assessment highlighted several areas where ProHance stands out:• Real-Time Workforce Visibility: ProHance delivers granular, real-time visibility into how work is performed across the enterprise, capturing digital activity and unifying it with HR and business data through native adapters and iPaaS connectors.• AI-Powered Insights: The platform’s AI Insights capability surfaces trends, analysis, and recommendations color-coded by risk level, tailored for supervisors, HR, and business leaders.• Retention Risk Index: ProHance’s proprietary disengagement and attrition prediction engine identifies at-risk employees and teams, sending automated nudges to enable timely intervention.• AI Adoption Index: A differentiated capability that measures the depth and breadth of AI tool usage across the enterprise workforce, enabling leaders to track and accelerate adoption.• Enterprise-Grade Security: ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certified, with GDPR-aligned deployments, RBAC, encryption, and SSO - purpose-built for enterprise compliance requirements.• Strong Client Focus: Referenced clients praised ProHance’s domain expertise, professionalism, and relationship management across the full engagement lifecycle.ABOUT PROHANCEProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction. Today, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000+ users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit prohance.aiAbout the Everest Group PEAK MatrixThe Everest Group PEAK Matrixis a proprietary framework for assessing market impact and vision and capability across technology providers. Star Performer status is awarded to providers demonstrating the most significant year-over-year improvement across both market success metrics and capability advancement, with top-quartile performance required in both dimensions.DisclaimerLicensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK MatrixReports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixreports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixreports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about its methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports

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