ProHance Leads Conversation on Measuring Real AI ROI at NASSCOM GCC Summit 2026

The session on 'From AI Pilots to Enterprise ROI: How GCCs Baseline Work, Prove Impact, and Scale Adoption' led by Nitin Panicker, VP Enterprise Sales, India & Middle East, ProHance

ProHance's session explored how GCCs can baseline operations, quantify productivity impact, and scale AI adoption with confidence

The industry has moved beyond asking whether organizations are experimenting with AI. The real challenge now is proving measurable enterprise value.” — Nitin Panicker, VP Enterprise Sales, India & Middle East, ProHance

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a leading AI-led workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, participated as a sponsor at the NASSCOM GCC Summit 2026, drawing attention to one of the most urgent conversations shaping the future of enterprise AI adoption in Global Capability Centres (GCCs).At the summit, ProHance hosted a high-impact session titled “From AI Pilots to Enterprise ROI: How GCCs Baseline Work, Prove Impact, and Scale Adoption,” led by Nitin Panicker , VP Enterprise Sales, India & Middle East, ProHance. The session brought together GCC leaders navigating a growing challenge facing organizations worldwide - proving measurable business value from AI initiatives beyond experimentation and pilot programs.While many enterprises are actively launching AI pilots, the discussion highlighted that very few organizations can confidently answer the questions global stakeholders and leadership teams are increasingly asking:• What exactly improved?• Is productivity genuinely higher, or simply redistributed?• Which initiatives deserve enterprise-scale investment?The session explored the widening gap between AI experimentation and measurable enterprise outcomes, focusing on the operational realities organizations must address before scaling AI adoption across functions and teams.Key discussion areas included:• Establishing operational baselines before AI deployment• Measuring impact on cycle times, output per FTE, and workforce productivity• Building credible ROI narratives for global leadership teams• Identifying scalable AI initiatives versus isolated experimentation• Creating governance frameworks for sustainable AI adoption• Aligning workforce intelligence with enterprise transformation goalsThe conversation resonated strongly with GCC leaders, reflecting the increasing urgency organizations face in demonstrating tangible value from AI investments amid rising expectations from global headquarters and boards.Speaking during the session, Panicker emphasized that successful AI transformation requires more than adoption metrics or isolated pilots. He said, “The industry has moved beyond asking whether organizations are experimenting with AI. The real challenge now is proving measurable enterprise value. Leaders need visibility into what changed operationally, how productivity shifted, and whether outcomes justify scaled investment. Without baselining work and quantifying impact, AI adoption risks becoming activity without accountability.”At the summit, ProHance showcased how AI-led workforce analytics and operational intelligence can help GCCs create measurable frameworks for evaluating productivity improvements, operational efficiency, workforce utilization, and enterprise readiness during AI transformation journeys.The strong engagement during the session reinforced a growing industry reality: while the AI adoption conversation is accelerating rapidly, the conversation around measurement, governance, and enterprise ROI must move even faster.ProHance continues to work closely with enterprises and GCCs globally to help leaders move beyond AI experimentation toward scalable, measurable, and operationally sustainable transformation.ABOUT PROHANCE:ProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction.Recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group People’s analytics Platforms Peak Matrix2026 and featured across three Gartner reports in 2025. ProHance helps 400,000 users in 200+ organizations across 36 countries build the measurement foundation for AI success.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for updates or log onto www.prohance.ai

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