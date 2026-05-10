Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Storms

TEXAS, May 10 - May 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe storms expected to impact multiple regions of Texas beginning today and continuing into Monday.

“I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency resources to assist local officials with any potential weather impact,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is prepared to confront the severe storms that pose a threat to communities all across our state. Texans are urged to heed the guidance of state and local officials, monitor weather forecasts, and create an emergency plan for themselves and their loved ones. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown."

According to the National Weather Service, significant thunderstorm activity is expected to reach across a large footprint of the state starting this afternoon, extending into the overnight hours and early Monday morning. These storms bring the potential for hazards such as damaging winds that could exceed 75 miles per hour and very large hail reaching over 2 inches in diameter. Storms will also have the capability of producing widespread rainfall leading to flash flooding, with isolated pockets of 3-6 inches in some areas. Tornadoes are also a possible risk. The areas of concern include large sections of West, North, East, Central, and South-Central Texas. Conditions may impact South and Southeast Texas communities as the threat shifts towards the coast. Texans are urged to monitor local forecast information.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Task Force 2, and Texas A&M Task Force 3): Swiftwater and Floodwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater and Floodwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team, All Hazards Group responders, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

The State of Texas Incident Management Team, All Hazards Group responders, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews to assist with clearing roadways

Saw crews to assist with clearing roadways Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, Tactical Marine Unit Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring

Texans are reminded to make a plan for potential storm impacts, assemble an emergency supply kit, review family emergency plans, and follow directions from local officials.

Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, find severe weather safety tips at TexasReady.gov, and access all-hazards preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.