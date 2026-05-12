Governor Abbott Statement On Colmenero Nomination

TEXAS, May 12 - May 11, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on Angela Colmenero’s nomination to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

“Angela Colmenero is a brilliant lawyer and will make an exemplary federal judge,” said Governor Abbott. “In her service to Texas, she has been a fierce defender of the constitution and steadfast champion of the rule of law. I congratulate her on this appointment to the federal bench and thank President Trump for nominating her. Texas is proud of Angela, and she will make an excellent federal judge."