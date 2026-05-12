Governor Abbott Statement On Colmenero Nomination
TEXAS, May 12 - May 11, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on Angela Colmenero’s nomination to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
“Angela Colmenero is a brilliant lawyer and will make an exemplary federal judge,” said Governor Abbott. “In her service to Texas, she has been a fierce defender of the constitution and steadfast champion of the rule of law. I congratulate her on this appointment to the federal bench and thank President Trump for nominating her. Texas is proud of Angela, and she will make an excellent federal judge."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.