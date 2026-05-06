Governor Abbott Highlights $30 Million Philanthropic Investment To Expand Career Training Programs At TSTC

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2026 | Waco, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in a fireside chat at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) highlighting a new $30 million philanthropic investment to expand career training programs across the state.

"Texas is doing more than just leading in job creation and attracting businesses," said Governor Abbott. "We are also leading in educating our students. Texas led America in investing more than $8 billion to fund career and technical education. We have put our money where our needs are to make sure the State of Texas is doing everything it can to fully educate the workforce of tomorrow."

During the discussion, the Governor emphasized the need to further invest in Texas' highly skilled and growing workforce through career and technical education. The Governor also touted that career and technical education programs like those at TSTC equip students with hands-on skills to move quickly from the classroom into high-demand careers like construction, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Additionally, the Governor highlighted how the Texas Jobs Council and new legislation in the upcoming session will further boost these programs and keep the Texas workforce the best in the nation.

Over the past two years, Texas has invested more than $7 billion in career training programs. Last year, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 20 and House Bill 120 into law to expand career and technical education opportunities, strengthen partnerships with higher education institutions, and improve college and career advising for students across Texas.

The Governor was joined by TSTC Chancellor and CEO Michael Reeser, Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Joe Esparza, Senator Tan Parker, Representative Keith Bell, Representative David Cook, Representative Pat Curry, Representative Hilary Hickland, Representative Angelia Orr, and BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink to highlight the BlackRock Future Builders initiative that seeks to strengthen skilled trades pipelines across the United States. Grants invested in Texas through the initiative over the next three years will be used to help train more than 12,000 Texans for electrical careers, strengthening the workforce needed to support Texas’ rapid growth.