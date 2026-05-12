ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker in Sanctuary Virginia

Another day, another criminal illegal alien arrested in Governor Abigail Spanberger's sanctuary Virginia

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien in Virginia who was found to be in possession of drugs, including fentanyl, narcotics, and cocaine.

On May 4, ICE law enforcement arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, in Newport News, Virginia. During a post-arrest search, law enforcement seized 19.5 grams of cocaine, 101 oxycodone pills, 5 fentanyl pills, and 27 individually packaged suboxone sublingual films.

Perez-Legra’s criminal history includes FOUR felony convictions for drug trafficking and TWO felony convictions for cocaine – possession.

“Another day, another criminal illegal alien arrested in Governor Abigail Spanberger’s sanctuary Virginia,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "This criminal illegal alien from Cuba was previously convicted of drug trafficking. When ICE arrested him on May 4, he was in possession of fentanyl, narcotics, and cocaine. Virginia is a hotbed for criminal illegal alien crime. Criminals flock to sanctuary Virginia because they know Governor Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians will protect them.”

Perez-Legra became a green card holder in 2004. His felony conviction in 2011 cost him his green card and made him eligible for removal. The Obama Administration RELEASED Perez-Legra in 2012 despite a Department of Justice Immigration Judge issuing him a final order of removal earlier that year on May 15, 2012.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime.

Earlier this month, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.

Earlier this month, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member , in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.

In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape .

. In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.

after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County. In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.

a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024. In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.

after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County. In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.

after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia. In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.

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