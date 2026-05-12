MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens Over Mother’s Day Weekend

While Americans celebrated Mother’s Day, the men and women of ICE were hard at work arresting criminal illegal aliens to protect American families

WASHINGTON – Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including capital murder, sex crimes against children, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.

“While Americans celebrated Mother’s Day, the NICE men and women of ICE risked their lives to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This weekend, ICE arrested a murderer, pedophiles, violent assailants, and a kidnapper. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are protecting American families by removing the worst of the worst from our neighborhoods before they can victimize another innocent American.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Miguel Solis-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for capital murder in Bexar County, Texas.

Wenceslao O. Panameno, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sex offense against child-fondling, rape – strongarm, fraud – impersonating, and pending conviction of sex assault – carnal abuse in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Jorge Alberto Ramos-Coreas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for lewd acts with a minor child under 14 years of age by force in Oakland, California.

Fredis Antonio Gonzalez-Recinos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sexual abuse – 1st degree, contact with victim less than 13/defendant 21 or older in Suffolk County, New York.

Ricardo Crespo-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for voluntary manslaughter and burglary in Los Angeles, California.

Vicente Margarito Lopez-Sixto, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted purchasing sex with a minor, sexual abuse in the first degree, and stalking in Marion County, Oregon.

Magdaleno Roman Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for kidnapping in Irving, Texas.

Gilberto Nehemias Pena-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon and illegal re-entry in Roma, Texas.

Juan Carlos Javier-Garces, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault and domestic violence in Uintah County, Utah.

Antonio Efrain Morales-Diego, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for strangulation: wound/injury in Accomack, Virginia.

Jose Medina-Silva, a criminal illegal alien from of Ecuador, convicted for assault on a family member - injury in Harris County, Texas.

Olvin Alejandro Vasquez-Orellana, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for assault on a family member - injury in Harris County, Texas.

Leonel Hernandez Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for simple assault and drug possession in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Juan Gonzalez-Paz, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for grand theft and burglary tools in Miami, Florida.

Axel Nunez-Munoz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance in Boulder, Colorado.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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