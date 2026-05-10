THIS IS OUR WHY: DHS Honors Angel Moms on Mother’s Day

WASHINGTON — This Mother’s Day, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) honors mothers, children, and spouses forever changed by violent crimes committed by illegal aliens who should have never been in our country.

After having been shuttered under the Biden Administration, the Trump Administration relaunched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE) to serve as a resource for victims and their families, providing direct access to alien custody information, victim services, and guidance.

As families across the nation observe Mother’s Day, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recognizes the courage of mothers who advocate for loved ones lost to violent crime — a powerful reminder of the lasting impact on families and communities.

“He had a great sense of humor and beautiful eyes that lit up a room,” said Maureen Maloney, remembering her son, Matthew Denice, 23, who was killed by a drunk driving illegal alien on August 20, 2011, in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts. “When he was in high school, he was voted as ‘most dependable.’ Everyone loved him. He was the kind of guy that would go to parties, pick people up and drop them back off at home. He cared deeply for people. People always say ‘the happiest day of my life was…’ but I’ll never get to say that ever again in life, since the moment my son was taken from me.”

Matthew Denice

“Even though she was tiny, she had a BIG influence,” said Patty Morin, whose daughter, Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was murdered on a trail in the sanctuary state of Maryland on August 6, 2023, by a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with gang ties. “She was such a happy, joyous person. There has been such a loud silence because of her absence.”

Rachel Morin

“Kayla loved her mommy; loved animals, especially her cat Oreo; cared about the homeless; treasured her family and friends; loved God and going to church; was very forgiving and would make sure nobody was left out and made sure the loneliest kid had a friend,” said Tammy Nobles, whose daughter, Kayla Hamilton, 20, was murdered in her Maryland home on July 27, 2022, by a criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member from El Salvador. “The pain of losing Kayla hits your soul. It changes you as a person and as you see the world. Our grief is forever. We have to live with the void of not having her here. Her murderer got 70 years and I got life.”

Kayla Hamilton

The VOICE Office was founded to help mothers like these and others affected by crimes linked to illegal immigration; it uses a victim-centered approach to provide them with information and services. Over the past year, the VOICE Office fielded nearly 900 calls — each representing a person seeking help amid trauma with a nexus to immigration.

According to ICE data from that same period:

87% of callers were victims or members of victims’ families.

25% of callers requested victim services or referrals.

Callers identified 815 total crimes linked to immigration violations.

62% of callers sought case status information or updates regarding offenders in custody.

The crimes reported by callers included some of the most serious offenses investigated by law enforcement agencies nationwide:

32% reported violent assault.

15% reported rape or sexual assault.

9% reported homicide or manslaughter.

7% reported family or partner violence.

6% reported stalking or intimidation.

The VOICE Office cuts through complexity, offering clarity and access to:

Offender custody information.

Guidance on enforcement and removal.

Referrals to victim assistance resources.

Registration for the DHS Victim Information Notification Exchange.

Support from trained personnel.

Surviving victims and families often face emotional, legal, and logistical challenges long after a crime occurs. The VOICE Office helps ensure victims get through that process.

ICE encourages victims, family members, advocates, and witnesses seeking assistance to contact the VOICE Office toll-free hotline at 855-48-VOICE (855-488-6423), available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can find additional information about available services and victim resources at ICE.gov/VOICE.

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