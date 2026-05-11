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Energy And Resources Minister Visits Carrot River Lumber Mill

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2026

On Friday, Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry visited Dunkley Lumber's Carrot River sawmill, a key facility in Saskatchewan's forestry industry. Minister Beaudry toured the mill and held discussions with senior officials from the company. 

Five workers wearing hard hats, safety glasses, and reflective vests stand in front of large stacks of cut logs at a lumber yard. The workers are dressed in industrial workwear and posed outdoors on a woodchip-covered ground with piled timber filling the background.

"Saskatchewan's forestry industry is a cornerstone of economic activity in the north, generating thousands of jobs and contributing to strong, vibrant communities," Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to working with industry partners to strengthen the forestry industry and grow the responsible development of our natural resources." 

Four workers in reflective safety vests and hard hats stand on an elevated walkway inside a large industrial lumber processing facility. Yellow railings, metal platforms, and heavy machinery surround them across multiple levels of the plant.

Dunkley's Carrot River facility is the largest sawmill in the province, with the company employing more than 400 people combined, including the mill and timber harvest operations. In 2024, Dunkley completed a $220 million expansion to the Carrot River sawmill, which increased the facility's capacity by 75 per cent.

Four workers wearing orange reflective vests and hard hats stand together on a catwalk inside a sawmill or industrial processing plant. The large facility contains interconnected walkways, railings, machinery, and conveyor systems extending throughout the background.

"Saskatchewan continues to distinguish itself as one of the most attractive jurisdictions in North America for lumber manufacturing," Dunkley Lumber Fibre and Sustainability Vice President Dyon Armstrong said. "From a fibre supply perspective, Saskatchewan offers a stable, sustainably managed resource base, supported by clear and predictable regulatory processes. Combined with strong collaboration between government, industry, First Nations and local communities, this creates an environment where companies can invest with confidence, operate efficiently and grow responsibly. The ease of doing business here enables us to focus on innovation, sustainability and delivering long-term value for both the provincial economy and the communities we serve."

Industrial lumber processing equipment operates inside a sawmill facility. Conveyor systems, rollers, control panels, overhead monitors, and large machinery are visible, while a worker wearing a hard hat stands near the equipment monitoring operations.

The forestry sector is the second-largest industry in northern Saskatchewan, providing strong economic opportunities and promoting inclusive growth. Indigenous workers represent approximately 29 per cent of Saskatchewan's forestry workforce, the highest proportion in Canada, and 32 per cent of provincial timber is allocated to Indigenous-owned businesses, also the highest in the nation. 

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Energy And Resources Minister Visits Carrot River Lumber Mill

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