Celebrate Saskatchewan Tourism Week May 25 to 29

CANADA, May 25 - Released on May 25, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 25 to 29 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week. It is a time to acknowledge tourism businesses and operators, whose efforts drive a vibrant visitor economy, create jobs and enhance quality of life.

Saskatchewan Tourism Week brings attention to the significance of tourism, which generates $3 billion in spending annually in the province. The industry is a key driver of employment across the province, representing 10 per cent of total employment with over 61,000 Saskatchewan residents working during peak season. Tourism offers dynamic, long-term career paths in areas like marketing, digital storytelling, hospitality, outdoor adventure, culture and event planning, employing people of diverse backgrounds, and providing youth with fulfilling seasonal and part-time work.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to proclaim May 25 to 29 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week, which showcases the wide array of opportunities to explore our province and highlights the hard work of professionals in the industry," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Alana Ross said. "Tourism is a strong and growing industry in the province, and Saskatchewan Tourism Week will emphasize the benefits to our economy while highlighting our province's natural beauty and warm hospitality."

The week will be a time to encourage Saskatchewan residents to discover something new this summer - to plan road trips through the province, try new activities, taste different flavours and explore unique, authentic experiences.

"Saskatchewan is a welcoming and authentic destination, offering the natural and cultural experiences in demand by travellers," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "Recently, several Saskatchewan tourism operators earned national recognition for excellence at both the Canadian Tourism Awards and the Indigenous Tourism Awards. These prestigious honours shine a national spotlight on the tremendous tourism experiences and attractions available in our province that resonate with visitors."

Tourism operators are preparing for a busy summer season. Throughout the week, Tourism Saskatchewan will release a series of videos on social media channels. These stories showcase the province's abundant tourism resources and some of the people, attractions and events that make Saskatchewan an inviting destination.

For more information on Saskatchewan Tourism Week, visit: business.tourismsaskatchewan.com.

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Alexa Lawlor

Tourism Saskatchewan

Phone: 306-933-5909

Email: alexa.lawlor@tourismsask.com