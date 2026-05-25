Innovation Saskatchewan Invests Nearly $150,000 to Expand Rural Tech Opportunities

CANADA, May 25 - Released on May 25, 2026

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $149,000 over three years in the Southeast TechHub (SETH) to expand startup support, strengthen regional innovation and grow the tech sector in Estevan and southeast Saskatchewan.

The investment will support SETH's Rural Innovation Startup Ecosystem (RISE) program, a first-of-its-kind regional startup incubator designed to help technology companies launch and scale locally.

Similar to programs like Co.Labs in Saskatoon and Cultivator powered by Conexus in Regina, RISE offers mentorship, founder programming, pitch opportunities and targeted supports to help companies grow revenue and develop intellectual property.

By extending these services beyond larger cities, RISE helps rural entrepreneurs overcome barriers such as limited access to mentorship, networks and investment, making it possible to build and scale companies in their home communities. It also strengthens regional capacity in key sectors, including energy, mining and critical minerals.

"Innovation Saskatchewan is focused on growing a strong, province-wide innovation ecosystem where ideas get started and grow," Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "This investment helps more people build companies in their own communities, strengthening industries and creating high-quality jobs."

In addition to supporting startups, SETH will partner with post-secondary institutions to deliver technology-focused training, expanding access for rural and Indigenous participants and helping build a skilled workforce.

This work builds on recent momentum, including SETH's partnership with Southeast College and the University of Regina to establish the Innovation Centre for Energy Development (ICED), which supports applied research, industry-driven training and new opportunities in areas such as energy generation and advanced manufacturing, while helping attract new investment to the region.

SETH's impact has also been recognized provincially. In November 2025, it was named Project of the Year by the Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance.

"This investment is a signal that rural Saskatchewan belongs at the centre of the province's innovation story - not at the edge of it," SETH Executive Director Gord More said. "We are grateful to Innovation Saskatchewan for backing that vision."

Founded in 2022, SETH has become a key hub for innovation in southeast Saskatchewan, supporting early-stage companies and bringing industry together through initiatives such as the annual Innovate Rural conference.

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