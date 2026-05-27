SIRT Concludes Investigation into Officer Involved Shooting in Regina

CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 26, 2026

On Sunday May 19, 2024, at approximately 3:47 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Regina Police Service (RPS) regarding an officer-involved shooting that had just taken place on the 1100 block of Garry Street in Regina.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter, and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca:443/api/v1/products/128810/formats/154513/download

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

Additional information on the incident can be found here: SIRT Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Regina | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

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