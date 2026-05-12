TOBYMAC, CHRIS TOMLIN AND THIRD DAY ANNOUNCE CO-HEADLINE FALL TOUR Awakening Foundation

This fall, TOBYMAC, CHRIS TOMLIN, and THIRD DAY will hit the road together for a powerhouse tour bringing unforgettable live moments to fans across the country.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three of the most influential names in Christian Music are joining forces for one of the most anticipated tours of the decade. This fall, TOBYMAC, CHRIS TOMLIN, and THIRD DAY will hit the road together for a powerhouse tour bringing decades of hits and unforgettable live moments to fans across the country. Presented by Compassion International and supported by K-LOVE, tickets for this special tour go on sale May 20th at noon Eastern.With a combined legacy that includes countless RIAA Gold and Platinum-certified albums, over 55 No. 1 singles, and multiple GRAMMYAwards, TobyMac, Chris Tomlin, and THIRD DAY are joining forces this fall for a once-in-a-lifetime tour fans won’t want to miss. For the first time ever, these three powerhouse headliners will share one stage, rotating closing sets each night to create a unique experience in every city. Three headliners. No filler. From TobyMac’s epic anthems, to Chris Tomlin’s genre-defining worship songs, to THIRD DAY’s iconic Southern rock sound, each night will deliver a hit-packed setlist filled with current chart-toppers, fan favorites, and the songs that have shaped Christian music for decades. It’s the kind of event that inspires road trips, group texts, and cleared calendars for this rare opportunity to experience three of the genre’s most influential artists together in one unforgettable night.“What a tour lineup! These are some guys I’ve always respected, not only as artists but also off stage as my brothers,” TobyMac stated. “Third Day allowed me to open for them on my first big tour as a solo artist, and Chris and I toured together back in the summer of 2010. It will be a night diverse in musical styles and sounds but woven together in the heart and soul.”“I have the utmost respect and admiration for the impact that Toby and Third Day have had... and am still in shock we have this opportunity to share these nights!” exclaimed Tomlin. “Worship is transformational when experienced together. I am excited to worship with everyone this fall! I pray these nights leave a lasting impact on each community.”Third Day added, “We've been friends and fans of Toby and Chris for as long as we can remember. Touring with Toby over the years has always been a blast, but joining forces with Toby and Chris for a run like this feels historic and, honestly, like we're about to have way too much fun.”Grab your tickets before they are gone for this limited run of 12 dates this November. See the complete list of cities and dates below, and visit here to purchase tickets on May 20th.November 5th - Columbia, MO - Mizzou ArenaNovember 6th - Evansville, IN - Ford CenterNovember 7th - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein CenterNovember 8th - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon ColiseumNovember 12th - Hershey, PA - GIANT CenterNovember 13th - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank CenterNovember 14th - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance ArenaNovember 15th - Baltimore, MD - CFG BanK ArenaNovember 19th - Des Moines, IA - Casey’s CenterNovember 20th - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank ArenaNovember 21st - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center ArenaNovember 22nd - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank ArenaABOUT COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL: Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes’ America’s Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion’s child development through the sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.ABOUT THE AWAKENING FOUNDATION: The Awakening Foundation exists to share the message of hope and resources with individuals and families in local and international communities by bringing together artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional endeavors to serve and empower those in need. Be sure to find out more at AwakeningFoundation.com.

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