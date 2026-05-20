Porter's Call Celebrates 25 Years of Caring for Recording Artists With Evening of Stories, Honoring Amy Grant

Porter's Call Amy Grant

Porter’s Call celebrates 25 yrs of caring for the heart & soul of music with its annual fundraiser, Evening of Stories, Presented by The Cook Family Foundation

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porter’s Call will celebrate 25 years of caring for the heart and soul of music with its annual fundraiser, Evening of Stories, Presented by The Cook Family Foundation, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at the Country Music Hall of Fameand Museum in Nashville.The special anniversary event will honor Six-time GRAMMYAward winner and 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree Amy Grant with Porter’s Call’s Founder’s Award, recognizing her enduring impact on the music community and her longstanding support of the organization’s mission. Cocktail reception and silent auction begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the evening’s program at 7 p.m.Presented in an intimate dinner format for the first time, this year’s “Evening of Stories” will feature artists sharing personal stories of how Porter’s Call has impacted their lives alongside acoustic performances. In honor of Grant, participating female artists will also perform songs from her celebrated catalog.Confirmed artists currently include Hillary Scott (of Lady A), Ellie Holcomb, and Natalie Hemby, with Dave Barnes and Melinda Doolittle serving as hosts and additional artists to be announced soon. The evening will also include live and silent auctions benefiting Porter’s Call and its mission to provide free and confidential care for recording artists and their partners.“Porter’s Call will present the Founder’s Award to Amy Grant, an artist whose life and legacy beautifully reflect the heart, hospitality, and quiet generosity that inspired Porter’s Call from the beginning,” said Beth Barcus, Co-Executive Director and Porter of Porter’s Call. “Amy has long created space for honesty, belonging, and soul care within the music community, embodying the same compassionate vision that guided our founder, Al Andrews. Through her influence, encouragement, and faithful presence, she has helped keep the door open for countless artists to find rest, connection, and hope.”The Founder’s Award was first presented to Porter’s Call founder, Al Andrews, in 2023 and recognizes individuals whose lives reflect the organization's spirit and mission.Founded in 2001, Porter's Call has spent the last 25 years caring for the hearts and souls of touring recording artists, enabling them to share their music with the world. The non-profit does this by providing free, confidential support to help them, and their partners thrive – mentally, emotionally, and creatively. Available to artists anywhere in the world, Porter's Call provides one-on-one support, couples and band sessions, retreats, and workshops – all tailored to the unique challenges of life on the road and in the spotlight.With a more intimate setting this year, sponsorship opportunities are limited and expected to sell out quickly. For sponsorship information and additional event details, visit: https://porterscall.com/evening-of-stories ABOUT PORTER’S CALL: Porter’s Call is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that offers care, support, and encouragement free of charge to recording artists and their partners. Since its inception in 2001, the staff at Porter’s Call has spent over 60,000 hours with clients in a private and confidential environment, saving them millions of dollars on counseling fees. Porter’s Call has become a trusted and integral part of the music landscape in Nashville and beyond. Visit porterscall.com to find out more.ABOUT AMY GRANT: Amy Grant’s career spans more than four decades and has crossed genres from gospel to pop, establishing her as one of the most influential artists of her generation. A singer-songwriter, television personality, and philanthropist, Grant has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, earned over 1 billion global streams, and achieved widespread chart success with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks, and numerous Contemporary Christian chart-toppers.A six-time GRAMMYAward winner and 26-time GMA Dove Award recipient, Grant has received numerous industry honors, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame, and recognition as a 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree. Widely credited with helping bring Contemporary Christian Music into the mainstream, she became the first Contemporary Christian artist to earn a platinum album, top the pop charts, and perform at the GRAMMYAwards.She just released "The Me That Remains," her first album of new music in more than a decade. Produced by Mac McAnally, the album explores themes of healing, hope, faith, and human connection through deeply personal songwriting and collaborations with Vince Gill, Ruby Amanfu, Jon Foreman, Tom Douglas, Mike Reid, and others.

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