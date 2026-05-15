Compassion Live Announces Fall Run of the Hope of Heaven Tour with Jennifer Rothschild, Kelly Minter and Ann Voskamp

Jennifer Rothschild and the Hope of Heaven Tour

Author and Bible teacher Jennifer Rothschild is bringing the Hope of Heaven Tour back this fall for another unforgettable tour of encouragement and connection.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an inspiring spring run, author and Bible teacher Jennifer Rothschild is bringing the Hope of Heaven Tour back this fall for another unforgettable tour of encouragement and connection. Presented by Compassion LIVE, the Hope of Heaven Tour will kick off on October 15 in Virginia and conclude in November in Ohio. Joining Rothschild for the fall tour are special guests Kelly Minter during the October dates and Ann Voskamp during the November dates. Tickets go on sale today.The Hope of Heaven Tour is a women’s event designed to bring encouragement, connection, and renewed perspective as attendees explore what the Bible says about heaven and how that hope transforms life on earth. Through heartfelt teaching, laughter-filled storytelling, meaningful worship, and moments of deep reflection, guests are invited to release the burdens they were never meant to carry and embrace the joy and peace found in God’s promises.“The Spring Hope of Heaven Tour blew me away. It was so warm, so immersive, so inspiring!” said Jennifer Rothschild. “Now I can’t wait to do it again in the Fall with Kelly Minter and Ann Voskamp. These women bring Heaven to earth for sure. God moved among us at Hope of Heaven in the Spring, and I know He will do it again.”Kelly Minter shared her excitement for the upcoming fall dates, saying, “I had the best time joining my dear friend Jennifer Rothschild on the first leg of the Hope of Heaven Tour. I can’t wait for the Fall tour. If you need encouragement, community, and hope, come join us for this special night!”With authentic conversations and Biblical teaching, the Hope of Heaven Tour offers both spiritual depth and genuine delight. Women of all ages and stages are encouraged to gather with friends, mothers, daughters, Bible study groups, and anyone longing for encouragement and renewed faith. As part of the experience, guests are invited to wear something blue, whether it’s a favorite top, dress, or denim jacket, with the significance of this special detail revealed during the event."Joining Jennifer Rothschild and Kelly Minter for the Hope of Heaven Tour is pure joy, a foretaste of glory divine! Earth is short, heaven is long, and getting to gather with women across these cities to live into this reality now," explains Ann Voskamp. "I cannot wait to be in the room with you all. There's something rare and wondrous about Jennifer Rothschild that makes you want to pull up a chair and stay awhile, because the laughter, the joy, the reviving hope, is just SO SOUL-GOOD! To get to sit alongside her, opening up what Scripture really says about heaven and the hope that's already reaching back to meet us here, well, I can't think of a more life-giving way to spend a few nights this fall."Compassion LIVE presents the Hope of Heaven Tour in partnership with Compassion International, Lifeway Women, Fresh Grounded Faith, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. For tour dates, ticket information, and additional details, visit here. With Special Guest Kelly Minter10/15 - Burke, VA - Burke Community Church10/16 - Glen Allen, VA - Mount Vernon Baptist Church10/17 - Princeton, NC - Princeton Church10/18 - Monroe, NC - Lee Park ChurchWith Special Guest Ann Voskamp11/5 - Evansville, IN - Christian Fellowship Church11/6 - Lexington, KY - Porter Memorial Baptist Church11/7 - Coming soon - date to be announced11/8 - Miamisburg, OH - SouthBrook Christian ChurchABOUT JENNIFER ROTHSCHILD: Jennifer Rothschild has authored 20 books and Bible studies, including her latest, Heaven: When Faith Becomes Sight. She’s the founder and featured Bible teacher of Fresh Grounded Faith women’s events, and also hosts the 4:13 Podcast offering practical encouragement and biblical wisdom to help others live the “I can” life of Philippians 4:13. She’s a boy mom, an obsessive audiobook listener, a C.S. Lewis junkie, and a dark chocolate lover! Jennifer has been blind since age 15, and she lives every day with confidence and joy, knowing earth is short, and heaven is long. She lives in Springfield, Missouri with her very own Dr. Phil. More About Jennifer ABOUT COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL: Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 11 in Forbes’ America’s Top Charities List in 2025, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion’s child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com

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