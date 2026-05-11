Staff appreciation shown at CMF

In honor of Correctional Officer, Nurses, and Teachers and Public Service Recognition weeks, employees from all disciplines came together to host a week of activities to show staff appreciation.

It was a reminder of the heart, dedication, and unity that keep the institution moving every single day.

The week kicked off bright and early Monday morning with freshly grilled sausage and pancakes for second watch staff. Management team stood behind the grills, serving breakfast, making sure staff started their shifts feeling recognized and appreciated. The appreciation continued for third watch staff, who were personally delivered Costco hotdogs directly to their posts.

CMF staff appreciation offers carnival

Wednesday was full of energy across CMF as the front parking lot was transformed into a full carnival experience. Custody, education and clinical staff came together, showcasing the institution’s unique culture of teamwork and camaraderie. Booths lined the area with games, activities, personalized cups, karaoke, corn hole, popcorn, and cotton candy creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and friendly competition. One of the biggest highlights of the day was the Sacramento Hoops basketball trailer. It quickly became a crowd favorite as staff tested their hoop-shooting skills throughout the event.

Thursday brought another opportunity for staff to express themselves as employees across the institution proudly wore their favorite hats. From sports teams to cowboy hats and classic caps, the day added another layer of fun and personality.

Staff appreciation week concluded Friday with CMF shirts distributed to all first watch staff.

Throughout the entire week, the institution was filled with smiles, laughter, and positive energy. Staff repeatedly shared how meaningful the events were and said they appreciated the time and effort invested into recognizing employees.

Behind every assignment, every post, every classroom, every clinic, and every office are dedicated professionals who support CMF’s mission.

This Staff Appreciation Week was not simply about food, games, or gifts, it was about acknowledging the people who make CMF exceptional every day.

Story by Lt. A. Brown

CMF carnival in photos

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