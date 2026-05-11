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KVSP mourns passing of Officer Raul Carrillo

Raul Carrillo, a correctional officer at Kern Valley State Prison, passed away May 7, 2026.

He worked for the department for 23 years.

Carrillo began his career with the department in January 2003 and reported to Salinas Valley State Prison.

In June 2006, he transferred to Kern Valley State Prison, where he remained until his passing.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Raul will be missed by his fellow co-workers, friends, and all who knew him,” according to the institution.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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KVSP mourns passing of Officer Raul Carrillo

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