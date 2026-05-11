CSP‑Corcoran shows staff appreciation

California State Prison (CSP) Corcoran hosted a staff appreciation day and Health and Wellness fair on May 6 to thank staff for their hard work and dedication.
The event was sponsored by:
- California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA)
- California Correctional Supervisors Organization (CCSO)
- Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
- Chicano Correctional Workers Association (CCWA)
- Employee Activity Committee (EAC)
First watch staff were provided breakfast burritos, water, and a soda as they arrived to start their shift.
For second and third watch staff, each facility was provided hamburgers, hotdogs and a beverage. This allowed each facility to barbecue for the people they work with each day.
Staff also enjoyed 25 vendors at the health and wellness fair. This was a way to promote awareness of available services and resources, giving staff ways to better care for themselves and family.
Submitted by Lt. Justin McIntyre
CSP-Corcoran staff appreciation in photos
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