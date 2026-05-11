Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,325 in the last 365 days.

CSP‑Corcoran shows staff appreciation

California State Prison (CSP) Corcoran hosted a staff appreciation day and Health and Wellness fair on May 6 to thank staff for their hard work and dedication.

The event was sponsored by:

  • California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA)
  • California Correctional Supervisors Organization (CCSO)
  • Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
  • Chicano Correctional Workers Association (CCWA)
  • Employee Activity Committee (EAC)

First watch staff were provided breakfast burritos, water, and a soda as they arrived to start their shift.

For second and third watch staff, each facility was provided hamburgers, hotdogs and a beverage. This allowed each facility to barbecue for the people they work with each day.

Staff also enjoyed 25 vendors at the health and wellness fair. This was a way to promote awareness of available services and resources, giving staff ways to better care for themselves and family.

Submitted by Lt. Justin McIntyre

CSP-Corcoran staff appreciation in photos

During a staff appreciation event at CSP-Corcoran, an officer grills hotdogs and hamburgers.
Staff assemble their burgers at CSP-Corcoran.
A correctional officer grills hamburgers and hotdogs at CSP-Corcoran.
Group photo of staff behind a table at CSP-Corcoran.
Employees play a beanbag tossing game during staff appreciation at CSP-Corcoran.

Follow CDCR on YouTubeFacebookX (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more awards and appreciation stories.

Related content

In honor of Correctional Officer, Nurses, and Teachers and Public Service Recognition weeks, employees from all disciplines came together to…

California State Prison (CSP) Corcoran hosted a staff appreciation day and Health and Wellness fair on May 6 to thank…

Valley State Prison in Chowchilla held an all-staff appreciation event May 7. Prison leadership recognized and honored custody, nurses, teachers…

Despite rain, California Correctional Institution (CCI) at Tehachapi celebrated staff with their CCi-nco de Mayo Fest held May 5. In…

At Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla, Teacher Appreciation Week is a way to highlight success and teamwork. “I…

Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) recently hosted its first Clover Awards Ceremony, recognizing staff who lead with integrity, courage, and…

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CSP‑Corcoran shows staff appreciation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.