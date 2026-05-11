CSP‑Corcoran shows staff appreciation

California State Prison (CSP) Corcoran hosted a staff appreciation day and Health and Wellness fair on May 6 to thank staff for their hard work and dedication.

The event was sponsored by:

California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA)

California Correctional Supervisors Organization (CCSO)

Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Chicano Correctional Workers Association (CCWA)

Employee Activity Committee (EAC)

First watch staff were provided breakfast burritos, water, and a soda as they arrived to start their shift.

For second and third watch staff, each facility was provided hamburgers, hotdogs and a beverage. This allowed each facility to barbecue for the people they work with each day.

Staff also enjoyed 25 vendors at the health and wellness fair. This was a way to promote awareness of available services and resources, giving staff ways to better care for themselves and family.

Submitted by Lt. Justin McIntyre

CSP-Corcoran staff appreciation in photos

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