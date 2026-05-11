Talk About It Tuesday returns on LinkedIn Live

As we gear up for our annual celebration of Nurses Week at VA, we’re thrilled to announce the return of our signature broadcast, “Talk About It Tuesday” (TAIT).

Hosted by VA National Recruiter Mike Owens, TAIT is a long-running livestream produced by VA Careers that is dedicated to discussing VA job opportunities and providing career advice. With our planned return on May 12, we’ll once again resume our rightful place as part of your week at noon ET on the VA LinkedIn page.

Whether you’re an experienced professional or just starting your job search, we’ll give you insight into the VA application process and what it means when we say there’s no better job than caring for Veterans.

What we’re planning

We love our nurses here at VA, so it seemed natural to tie in our return with Nurses Week, and for this broadcast, we’re thrilled to be welcoming VA nurse Ashton Carder from the Clarksburg VA Medical Center in West Virginia.

In the weeks to come, we’ll bring you more inside looks into the VA hiring process. That includes:

Changes to federal resume requirements

Navigating USAJOBS.gov

Understanding the General Schedule (GS)

(Our team will actually be covering that last one right here on the Job News and Advice page in the coming weeks, too.)

We’ll also take some time to answer your questions, so if you want to know something about resumes or interviews or just what makes a good VA employee, let us know. Leave your questions in the comments section after the broadcast and we’ll do our best to answer. You might even see your question as part of a live Q&A session.

A catalog of career advice

Whether you’ve been with us since the first episode or are a new viewer, if you can’t wait until the May 12 broadcast—and we can’t blame you, there—the good news is that there are dozens of TAIT episodes from our first run still available online right now.

Visit our YouTube collection to see videos about hiring timelines, resume crafting tips, what makes a good cover letter, how to select your references and plenty of other insightful topics.

There are also more interviews like those we have planned for May 12, including insights from optometrists, VA police officers and more.

See you Tuesday

We hope that you’ll join us in talking about Talk About It Tuesday every week at noon ET on LinkedIn. We air these broadcasts for job seekers like you, and we’re glad to be back, so set your calendars, bring your lunch and join us to learn more about how you can work at VA.