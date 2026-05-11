Live Whole Health #317: Moving your body to “feel good!”

James Brown said, “The one thing that can solve most of our problems is dancing.” If you think about it, he’s right! Did you ever see a couple of ducks squabbling and afterward they both “shake it off?” Moving and dancing releases stress and allows us not to take life too seriously.

You don’t have to be Fred Astaire, Janet Jackson, Misty Copeland or James Brown to get the benefits of dancing. You don’t even have to be on your feet. Moving along with music can be done in so many ways and it will lift your mood and get blood and energy flowing through your body.

This music and movement exercise is an 18-minute video featuring Matthew G. Lloyd, a neurologic music therapist at the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System. Lloyd plays classic country music on his guitar while guiding the viewer through a series of warm-ups and a gentle set of exercises. This routine is designed for the core and improving lower body strength, endurance and motor control.

Moving the body is important to your Whole Health—no matter how you do it. Moving the body is any activity that uses your energy to move the large muscles in your body. Some activities increase your stamina, while others improve your strength, flexibility or balance. Moving your body in these ways can improve your ability to do more of the things you want.

Physical activity is safe for almost everyone, and its health benefits far outweigh the risks. Even if you are out of shape, or haven’t been active in a long time, you can still be active safely. If you have a concern about health conditions, or if you have active symptoms of chest pain or pressure, dizziness or joint pain, talk with your health care team about the types and amounts of activity that are best for you before starting.

Learn more at Be Physically Active – National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov).